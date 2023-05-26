North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps Do Right by Airmen By Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 145th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Two firsts in one weekend! Today, the North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps conducted its first recorded Baptism and Priest-led Catholic service at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, June 04, 2023.



With a team of three chaplains and growing, plus two religious affairs Airmen, the North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps is hopping with ideas and seeing them come to fruition for the betterment of the Airmen and their families.



“We’re out and about doing visitations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Grady Ogburn, “We’re making sure the morale is good in the units.”



The North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps is responsible for providing the following, but not limited to, services: counseling, privileged communication, religious ceremonies, religious rites, worship opportunities, prayer and life groups, Strong Bond events, educational classes and training, advisement, and spiritual care.



“We’re really involved in Strong Bonds and we teach enrichment classes for families,” said Capt. Ogburn, “It’s a real popular thing we do.”



The North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps also incorporates positive messages to Airmen via the base sign stationed at the front gate, which means they are making sure that whether you’re coming, or going, from the base, that you are cloaked in wisdom.



The North Carolina Air National Guard Chaplains Corps is currently gaining a new chaplain; a staff position is open for a religious affairs Airman. If there is any interest in the staff position, or for more information regarding the Chaplains Corps and their mission, please contact Chaplain Jeffrey Kidd at Jeffrey.kidd.1@us.af.mil, or call 704-391-4179.

