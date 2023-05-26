Wilkinson lauded as safety champion at Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

Courtesy Photo | Michael Wilkinson, safety specialist at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Michael Wilkinson, safety specialist at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for March 2023. He is seen here June 2, 2023, inside a new lock chamber under construction. (USACE Photo by Amanda O’Neill) see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (June 2, 2023) – Michael Wilkinson is a safety specialist and quiet professional focused on teaching and ensuring the contractor makes things safe for about 500 construction workers at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project.



It’s not an easy task to keep safety in the forefront of a large mega construction project, but Wilkinson is being lauded for his interpersonal and technical skills that help assure safety in partnership with the contractor’s safety team.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently named Wilkinson the March 2023 Employee of the Month for his emphasis on safety and daily administration for the ongoing lock chamber and upstream approach walls contracts.



Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, noted that ongoing construction of a new 600-foot by 110-foot navigation lock involves a complex work environment with a lot of moving parts and pieces, and Wilkinson has worked hard with the contractor to address safety challenges, mishaps and near misses.



“Michael provides critical analysis of these incidents and actively shares them during contractor coordination and safety meetings,” Sahl said. “Moreover, he organizes weekly meetings with quality assurance representatives, reviewing new safety topics to increase hazard awareness and mitigation tactics for field personnel.”



Wilkinson said his position allows him to monitor and report on the safety culture and overall health and compliance of the occupational safety program of the host contractor at the jobsite and surrounding footprint. He also performs as the stand-alone safety specialist for Corps of Engineers members and is responsible for the emergency action plan, dive safety, hazardous communication, crane safety, rough water safety, fall protection, confined space training, and other safety programs.



To instill safety into construction operations through the contracting process, Wilkinson said he follows standards set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and American National Standards Institute.



“I simply review, and report compliance based on those standards,” Wilkinson said.



Resident Engineer Tommy Long said Wilkinson is tactful and tenacious when addressing safety with the contractor, taking care of issues on the spot or addressing at higher levels of management when necessary.



“Mike ensures contractor mishaps represent the facts, are detailed, and provide meaningful corrective actions to avoid repetitive mishaps,” Long said.



Long said he appreciates Wilkinson’s initiative to ensure the resident engineer’s team follows safety standards. He briefs safety topics at weekly staff meetings and maintains a positive working relationship with the Nashville District Safety Office and other safety specialists within the Construction Branch, he said.



“Mike volunteered to be a part of a Construction Branch team that trained staff on confined space entry, fall protection, and OSHA 30 certification,” Long said. “The results of this training helped to build the bench of construction professionals with more detailed safety knowledge, that they can put into practice in the field.”



Wilkinson is a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has a master’s degree in Occupational Health and Safety, as well as numerous skills qualifications. Before taking this position in November 2019, he also served 23 years, 11 months, and 11 months of active duty as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, including 15 years in tactical safety.



He is married with three sons and a daughter ranging in ages from 18 to 31, and he recognizes their love and support that makes it possible for him to succeed on the job.



“I would like to thank my family, but more importantly I would like to thank my wife,” Wilkinson said. “She is the best person I have ever known and the love of my life. I would not exist if it were not for her love and support for me.”



Wilkinson added that he really enjoys his work and being around his coworkers, which are seasoned and consummate professionals. He stressed that he feels great when he is able to put measures in place to help protect people, equipment, and structures.



Sahl said Wilkinson puts those measures into place by communicating with contractors the importance and criticality of causal factors and how they can be used to reduce mishaps at the jobsite.



“I appreciate Mike and everyone that continues to make safety the top priority in everything we do,” Sahl said.



