NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 1, 2023) – Military and support personal assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio gathered to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Midway at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.
The Battle of Midway, one of the most important battles of the Pacific campaign in World War II, occurred between June 4 and 7, 1942. It is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare.
Opening remarks were delivered by Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of NAMRU San Antonio.
“This battle is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare,” said DeLong, of Belvidere, Ill. "It’s proper that NAMRU San Antonio hold a tribute in remembrance of the 81st anniversary of this historic encounter.”
A Battle of Midway script was read by Cmdr. Rachel Werner, NAMRU San Antonio’s military deputy to the chief science director, followed by a video produced by the Naval History and Heritage Command.
Afterwards, Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Redmann, of Houston, assigned to the unit’s Resource Management and Acquisitions Directorate, provided a brief history on USS Enterprise (CV 6 – CVN 65) in which he was assigned early in his career as an interior communications electrician.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, all in attendance enjoyed cake and socialization.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 17:47
|Story ID:
|446015
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BELVIDERE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT