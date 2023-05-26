NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 1, 2023) – Retired Navy Senior...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 1, 2023) – Retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Cesar Escobar, of San Antonio, an operations specialist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Administrative Directorate, speaks to members of the command about his experience while serving onboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57) as a yeoman during a Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The Battle of Midway, one of the most important battles of the Pacific campaign in World War II, occurred between June 4 and 7, 1942. It is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 1, 2023) – Military and support personal assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio gathered to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Midway at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



The Battle of Midway, one of the most important battles of the Pacific campaign in World War II, occurred between June 4 and 7, 1942. It is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare.



Opening remarks were delivered by Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of NAMRU San Antonio.



“This battle is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare,” said DeLong, of Belvidere, Ill. "It’s proper that NAMRU San Antonio hold a tribute in remembrance of the 81st anniversary of this historic encounter.”



A Battle of Midway script was read by Cmdr. Rachel Werner, NAMRU San Antonio’s military deputy to the chief science director, followed by a video produced by the Naval History and Heritage Command.



Afterwards, Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Redmann, of Houston, assigned to the unit’s Resource Management and Acquisitions Directorate, provided a brief history on USS Enterprise (CV 6 – CVN 65) in which he was assigned early in his career as an interior communications electrician.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, all in attendance enjoyed cake and socialization.



