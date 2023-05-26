NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Kenneth Andronowitz (from right), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Kenneth Andronowitz (from right), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a retirement ceremony held on May 22, 2023. Andronowitz retired from Division Newport on May 31, 2023, after 38 years of service to the U.S. Navy and the nation. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Kenneth J. Andronowitz, a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, was recently awarded the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Awards, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy.



Since beginning his government career as a systems engineer in May 1985, Andronowitz, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, has supported advanced development of torpedo detection, classification and localization automation for AN/SQQ-89 platforms. He retires after 38 years of service on May 31.



The lead engineer for AN/SQQ-89(A)V15 Modernization and Virtualization, Surface Ship Engineering Measurement, Forward Fit Torpedo Defense, and AN/SQQ-89(A)V15 Surface Ship Torpedo Defense programs, Andronowitz served as the chairman of the AN/SQQ-89(A)V15 Torpedo Defense Working Group.



His leadership of the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 5.0 Virtualization Sonar Team developed a process to host real-time, tactical surface ship sonar software baselines in a commercial off-the-shelf based virtualization appliance, reducing costs by approximately 60%.



“He led the transition of AN/SQQ-89 automation to an infrastructure as a service architecture with the goal of reducing cost, footprint and ultimately provided a more rapid transition to the fleet,” the award states. “Throughout his career, Andronowitz has served as an invaluable asset and subject matter expert for surface ship torpedo defense systems for the Surface Ship fleet and the U.S. Navy.



Andronowitz received his award at retirement ceremony held on May 22.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.