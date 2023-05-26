NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Kenneth Andronowitz (from right), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a retirement ceremony held on May 22, 2023. Andronowitz retired from Division Newport on May 31, 2023, after 38 years of service to the U.S. Navy and the nation.
