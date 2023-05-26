Kenneth Andronowitz (from right), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a retirement ceremony held on May 22, 2023. Andronowitz retired from Division Newport on May 31, 2023, after 38 years of service to the U.S. Navy and the nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 7830489 VIRIN: 230522-N-XQ823-1002 Resolution: 1000x721 Size: 617.63 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: NARRAGANSETT, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.