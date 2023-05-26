Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Kenneth Andronowitz (from right), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a retirement ceremony held on May 22, 2023. Andronowitz retired from Division Newport on May 31, 2023, after 38 years of service to the U.S. Navy and the nation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

