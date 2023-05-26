Mom on a mission joins Tulsa District over Memorial Day weekend to share the dangers of boating and carbon monoxide poisoning

Photo By Stacey Reese | Cassi Free shares the dangers of carbon monoxide and boating during the recent...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Cassi Free shares the dangers of carbon monoxide and boating during the recent Memorial Day weekend on Skiatook Lake. Free joined rangers from Skiatook during their boating safety checks and shared her story of losing her nine-year-old son Andy to carbon monoxide poisoning during an outing to Eufaula Lake in 2020. see less | View Image Page

— Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer fun for many around the country. For one Oklahoma mom working with the Tulsa District Corps of Engineers to educate people of the possibility of open-air carbon monoxide poisoning as people hit water is a special calling.

On June 6, 2020, Cassi Free, her family, and a group of friends spent the day on Lake Eufaula enjoying a day of watersports as they had many times before. As the day ended and the group was getting ready to head home, her nine-year-old son Andy lounged on the back of the boat. It was a slow, lengthy ride through a no wake zone. Shortly after arriving at the dock, Andy rolled off the back of the boat and never resurfaced.

“Andy was a strong swimmer who had been wakeboarding since age three and when he fell off, he didn’t even struggle,” said Free. “At first we thought he was just being defiant, but we soon knew he needed help.”

Two people dove in to find Andy, but he was gone when they pulled him out of the water.

Transforming her pain into purpose, Free reached out to Tulsa District Corps of Engineers in an effort to reach more boaters about this hidden danger. One of her primary goals is to educate boat owners about the silent killer, caron monoxide

During the holiday weekend, Free was able to join staff from Skiatook Lake during their boating checks and share information about this little-known danger.

In her encounters with boaters, she shared the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. These include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Unfortunately, most of these things can also be associated with a long day of boating and might rarely raise too many concerns.

“Boats can create a backdraft of exhaust even while they are moving,” said Free. “Those who are sitting near the back of the boat are more vulnerable to carbon monoxide when the boat is traveling at slow speeds and in long no wake zones.”

The United States Coast Guard says carbon monoxide can accumulate anywhere in or around a boat, such as:

• Inadequately ventilated canvas enclosures

• Exhaust gas trapped in enclosed places

• Blocked exhaust outlets

• Another vessel’s exhaust, carbon monoxide from another boat docked next to you can be just as deadly

• Station wagon effect, or back drafting

• At slow speeds, while idling or stopped

The USCG also says carbon monoxide can remain in or around your boat at dangerous levels even is your engine or the other boat’s engine is no longer running.

“My husband and I grew up in boating communities,” said Free. “We are very experienced boaters and we had never heard of this. If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone.”