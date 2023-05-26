USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance May 29, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. Graphic made using photography, text, and a logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance May 29, 2023.



This is the first associate degree program offered by USNCC in consortium with ERAU which provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree.



“Our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are experts at the aircraft they maintain,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “This program is designed to develop the critical thinking skills of our expert maintainers and help them understand the bigger picture of the national defense strategy and tri-service maritime strategy.”



The USNCC’s consortium model of education means USNCC teaches the five-course, 15-credit Naval Studies Certificate courses while the partner institution teaches the rest of the courses that make up the associate degree. This allows the naval services to have a flexible, scalable model of education to meet the needs of the services while providing a quality education to the Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who earn their degree through the consortium.



“The Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance degree offers a broad understanding of public and civil aviation maintenance including general practices, airframe, powerplant, and the safety culture of aviation to anyone with an interest in mechanical or technical disciplines,” said John Watret, Ph.D., chancellor for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Worldwide Campus. “This broad understanding will help USNCC graduates progress through their military careers and also assist them when transitioning to civilian careers. The outlook for aviation technicians is strong and forecasted to become stronger.”



The Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance has the Naval Studies Certificate embedded into the program, along with the ERAU Part 65 Certificate which helps prepare aviation maintainers for the airframe and powerplant license exam.



“Having a more well-rounded aviation maintenance team means our aircraft have more up time,” said the USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Mike Hensley, who previously led Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 29. “When our service members better understand the ‘why’ of the mission, they are going to put more effort into the ‘what’ and the ‘how.’ This gives our more educated workforce an advantage over our adversaries.”



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.