USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes

U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance May 29, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. Graphic made using photography, text, and a logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

