Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes

    USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance May 29, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. Graphic made using photography, text, and a logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7828891
    VIRIN: 230526-N-YC738-2001
    Resolution: 4630x3307
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNCC, ERAU Begin First Aviation Maintenance Classes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Aviation Maintenance
    Education
    Degree
    USNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT