RESERVE SAILORS CRUSH IT ON ACTIVE DUTY - KNOCK OUT 152 MAINTENANCE CHECKS

By: Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ethan Bennett, Navy Reserve Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 Public Affairs



This year continues to be busy for Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2’s Maintenance Expeditionary Teams (MET) who provided maintenance support to LCS in Souda Bay, Greece; Manama, Bahrain; and Fredericia, Denmark and most recently supported an in-port maintenance period aboard USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) in Puerto Rico in March 2023. USS Milwaukee is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet, supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters.



Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 Maintenance Expeditionary Teams continue with their busy schedule in 2023. METs, as they’re called, have already provided onboard maintenance support to ships in Souda Bay, Greece; Manama, Bahrain, Fredericia, Denmark and most recently Ponce, Puerto Rico. A MET recently supported an in-port maintenance period aboard USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), as the ship is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet, supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Caribbean.



During this planned maintenance availability (PMAV), the MET comprised of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 Reserve Sailors, who performed 152 maintenance checks over 535 man-hours, which is vital to engineering maintenance and ship preservation.



During Milwaukee’s planned maintenance availability (PMAV), the MET comprised of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 Reserve Sailors performed 152 maintenance checks taking more than 535 man-hours to complete, checks vital to engineering maintenance and ship preservation.



“I think the productivity was very good,” said Milwaukee Chief Electronics Technician George Hatten. “The officer-in-charge did a great job of engaging the crew and employing the group beyond the scope of the mission.”



The Ponce PMAV was a great opportunity to support the squadron. The expeditionary maintenance provided during this PMAV was truly the definition of what it takes to live by Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin's Navy Reserve Fighting Instruction to “Mobilize the Force”.



As part of the Chief of Navy Reserve’s Fighting Instructions, the Navy Reserve enhanced Maintenance Expeditionary Teams, or METs that serve out of LCS Squadrons, and are available to surge maintenance forward, conducting maintenance checks in ports all over the world.



Two reserve Sailors receiving a Letter of Appreciation. Operations Specialist 2nd Class Chaurice Smothers from Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alysse Fucci, from Navy Reserve Center Jacksonville each received a Letter of Appreciation for outstanding performance.



Two Sailors received Letters of Appreciation for their performance as a member of the team aboard the Milwaukee. Milwaukee’s Commanding Officer recognized Operations Specialist 2nd Class Chaurice Smothers from Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alysse Fucci, from Navy Reserve Center Jacksonville, for their contributions to the successful PMAV.



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 15:17 Story ID: 445890 Location: PONCE, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RESERVE SAILORS CRUSH IT ON ACTIVE DUTY - KNOCK OUT 152 MAINTENANCE CHECKS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.