Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month spotlight: Aidan Huang

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (May 31, 2023) -- Aidan Huang is a student intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, aspiring to be a mechanical engineer. However, he was originally on course to become a computer engineer.



Huang attended high school at the Academy for Software Engineering in Manhattan, originally wanting to pursue computer science in college.



“I always wanted to do computer science,” Huang said. “The hacker stuff was interesting, but I looked at it and saw a lot of people are doing this. If a lot of people are doing this, the chances of me becoming a computer engineer are small.”



Huang started to see a different path when he took a technology and design class in his senior year of high school.



“The class was about 3D printing and using your creativity to build upon projects,” Huang said. “I asked my [technology and design] teacher if this is what general engineering is about. He told me it was the stepping stones of what you would be able to do in mechanical engineering. I like hands-on stuff, so I thought, ‘let me try mechanical engineering.’”



Huang went to the City College of New York undeclared, wanting to carefully weigh his options between computer science and mechanical engineering.



“I was unsure because I didn’t know if I wanted to take a break and stick with computer science or if mechanical engineering was a better option for me,” Huang said. “I went into college seeing if I could take mechanical engineering and what it offers me. I also like cars, so I thought maybe these two can connect, and I could find myself as a mechanical engineer.”



Interning with NAD was an opportunity Huang found while searching for mechanical engineering internships toward the end of his first year in college. Here, Huang assists with funding analysis in the Interagency and International Environmental Division.



The opportunity has been great to learn skills beyond engineering, Huang said.



“For me, it’s a lot about communication, teamwork, kind of building relationships with coworkers,” Huang said. “In a sense, it’s not about me just doing engineering, it’s about how well adapted you are hearing advice and taking that advice, using it and building upon what you learn.



“I feel like the more I stay here, the more I’m building my strength of communication, going outside of my boundaries, and learning more. Learning these different skills makes my mind turn about how I can use them every day.”



Now a junior, Huang is ready to pursue mechanical engineering, having taken some classes he hopes will allow him to have a smooth transition into the major.



“I have a sense of creativity [with mechanical engineering] and I’m also passionate with it…It’s more fitting for me,” Huang said. “I’ll be the first one in the family to be a mechanical engineer.”



Huang’s goal is to continue working with NAD after graduating and while pursuing his engineering license. Ultimately, he wants NAD to be the start of his engineering career.



He added, “USACE feels like a family where we all trust each other, and the skills we bring to the team make changes that let us build upon the ideas of what we have imagined we can do.”