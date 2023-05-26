Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aidan Huang

    Aidan Huang

    FORT HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Ayumi Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Aidan Huang is a student intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division attending the City College of New York aiming to major in mechanical engineering.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 7827936
    VIRIN: 230531-A-YP135-459
    Resolution: 5200x3473
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aidan Huang, by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month spotlight: Aidan Huang

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    NAD
    North Atlantic Division
    Aidan Huang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT