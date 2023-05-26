Exchange, Warner Bros. Pictures Offer Free Advance Screenings of ‘The Flash’

DALLAS – Nearly two weeks before the national theatrical release date, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Warner Bros. Pictures are offering free advance screenings of “The Flash” at select installations.



The complimentary showings will take place June 3, ahead of the North American release date of June 16.



“The Exchange is excited to offer another advance showing of a highly anticipated film from the DC Universe to military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Warner Bros. is a valuable partner in helping the Exchange bring a piece of home to our servicemembers and their families.”



The following installations are offering the complimentary screenings:



• Fort Huachuca • Grand Forks AFB

• Fort Irwin • Lackland AFB

• Fort Jackson • Malmstrom AFB

• Fort Leonard Wood • Sheppard AFB

• Fort Novosel • Travis AFB

• Fort Polk • U.S. Military Academy



Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?



“The Flash” is the Exchange’s 386th distributor appreciation free screening of a major motion picture and seventh in 2023.



Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory Production of an Andy Muschietti Film, “The Flash.” It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in North America on June 16 and internationally beginning June 14.



Starring: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton

Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Written by: Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC

Produced by: Barbara Muschietti, Michael Disco, with executive producers Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Marianne Jenkins

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



