Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise

Courtesy Photo | The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) has once again demonstrated its...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) has once again demonstrated its strategic importance in modern warfare, as its Soldiers assisted in the successful execution of the Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise with the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Company at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, between Apr. 29th - May 19th, 2023. The Exercise, designed to enhance the technical and operational capabilities of the 3d MDTF CEMA Company, was strengthened by the expertise of four Cyber Soldiers from the National Capital Region Cyber Protection Center (NCR CPC). They effectively facilitated the integration of seven Soldiers from the 3d MDTF, supporting various training activities throughout the duration of the Exercise. see less | View Image Page

The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) has once again demonstrated its strategic importance in modern warfare, as its Soldiers assisted in the successful execution of the Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise with the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Company at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, between Apr. 29th - May 19th, 2023.



The exercise, designed to enhance the technical and operational capabilities of the 3d MDTF CEMA Company, was strengthened by the expertise of four Cyber Soldiers from the National Capital Region Cyber Protection Center (NCR CPC). They effectively facilitated the integration of seven Soldiers from the 3d MDTF, supporting various training activities throughout the duration of the exercise.



The Soldiers of ARCPB played an instrumental role in the efficient monitoring and securing of the 3d MDTF Tactical SIPR (TAC-SIPR) Network within the Forward All Domain Operations Center (FWD-ADOC), critical to enabling the effective Command and Control (C2) of friendly forces. Furthermore, the ARCPB team proficiently assisted the 3d MDTF CEMA Company in deploying their Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations Systems – Modular (DDS-M) kit. This vital resource served as an enabler, guaranteeing the availability of a secure, robust network that significantly bolstered the communication channels supporting the Northern Edge Exercise.



The ARCPB’s involvement in the Northern Edge Exercise is a testament to the pivotal role the Army Reserve plays in bolstering the Army’s Multi-Domain Operations capabilities. This mission was part of the U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) strategy, focused on the Indo-Pacific region. The 3MDTF is a specialized unit that employs long-range precision effects, including Cyber, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence, and Long-Range Fires.



The ARCPB Soldiers' performance during the Exercise has garnered recognition within the command. The NCR CPC has submitted DA 638s for impact awards to acknowledge the significant contributions made by Maj. Feingold, Capt. Bailey, Capt. Embry, and 1st Lt. Marks during the Exercise.



On behalf of the ARCPB and the U.S. Army Cyber Command, we extend our sincere appreciation for the exceptional efforts demonstrated by all participants of the Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise. Their contributions not only served to fortify our Cyber defenses but also helped to advance our strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.



The ARCPB will continue its work in strengthening its operational and institutional Cyber posture. Prepared to respond, when summoned, to face any challenges associated with the continuously transforming Cyber domain in support of the Army, Combatant Commands, Department of Defense, and Interagency operations worldwide.



For more information, contact ARCPB via email at usarmy.usarc.arcpb.mesg.general-inquiries@army.mil.