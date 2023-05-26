Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) has once again demonstrated its strategic importance in modern warfare, as its Soldiers assisted in the successful execution of the Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise with the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Company at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, between Apr. 29th - May 19th, 2023. The Exercise, designed to enhance the technical and operational capabilities of the 3d MDTF CEMA Company, was strengthened by the expertise of four Cyber Soldiers from the National Capital Region Cyber Protection Center (NCR CPC). They effectively facilitated the integration of seven Soldiers from the 3d MDTF, supporting various training activities throughout the duration of the Exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 15:31
    Photo ID: 7821954
    VIRIN: 230527-A-OD824-833
    Resolution: 1128x827
    Size: 391.11 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT