Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Contributes to Successful Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise

The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) has once again demonstrated its strategic importance in modern warfare, as its Soldiers assisted in the successful execution of the Northern Edge 23-1 Exercise with the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Company at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, between Apr. 29th - May 19th, 2023. The Exercise, designed to enhance the technical and operational capabilities of the 3d MDTF CEMA Company, was strengthened by the expertise of four Cyber Soldiers from the National Capital Region Cyber Protection Center (NCR CPC). They effectively facilitated the integration of seven Soldiers from the 3d MDTF, supporting various training activities throughout the duration of the Exercise.

