Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros C. Koumparakis relinquished command of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) to Col. Jeremy W. Beaven during a Change of Command Ceremony, May 25, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, presided over the ceremony and was one of several distinguished visitors in attendance, which included: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hawaii State Sen. Jeremy Keohokalole and Sen. Chris Lee, Hawaii State Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick and Rep. Lisa Marten, General and senior officers from the various commands across Hawaii, city council and community leaders.



“The Marine Corps is modernizing itself, to get ready for future challenges and to get ready to beat the pacing threat that is on the other side of the Pacific,” said Maj. Gen. Liszewski “The capabilities you see here [KC-130J aircraft and MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft]…these new capabilities are here in Hawaii and have been brought by the Marine Corps in part because of the hard work of Col. Koumparakis and his ability to drive and lead change for the betterment of the Marine Corps, for the sake of the security of the nation.”



Col. Koumparakis attributed much of the installation’s success and modernization efforts to the Marines, Sailors, and civilians that comprise MCBH, emphasizing the importance of building relationships with Hawaii state and local community leaders, as tenants of culturally significant properties. “…we owe it [commitment] to those with the connections to this Mokapu Peninsula, Kailua, Kaneohe…we owe it to them to be the best stewards of this place and many other properties that we manage and steward on behalf of the Marine Corps,” said Col. Koumparakis.



Col. Koumparakis assumed command of MCBH in June 2020, shortly after the breakout of the global COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure as commanding officer, Col. Koumparakis led the Base’s Coronavirus response efforts ensuring the health and safety of all personnel aboard the installation. When Force Design 2030 was published, the Commandant of the Marine Corps designated MCBH as the focal point, Col. Koumparakis oversaw and supported 25 major changes to tenant units aboard the installation, for an entirely new operating force in the Pacific Area of Operations. In matters pertaining to environmental resources, MCBH received three Secretary of the Navy Environmental Excellence Awards and one Secretary of Defense Award for Natural Resources Conservation during his command.



Col. Beaven previously served as the Wing Chief of Staff for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Okinawa, Japan before assuming command of MCBH.



MCBH provides middle-Pacific based, sustainable and secure training and operational support, facilities, and serves to enable a Stand-In and Joint Operating Force in readiness.



-30-



POINT OF CONTACT:

Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez

Communication Strategy and Operations Chief

Marine Corps Base Hawaii

(808) 257-8870

orlando.p.perez@usmc.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 18:09 Story ID: 445687 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command, by GySgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.