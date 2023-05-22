NMRC Staff Attends Summer Safety Stand-Down

Photo By Michael Wilson | SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson discusses...... read more read more Photo By Michael Wilson | SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson discusses motorcycle safety with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Russell Hill during the joint Naval Medical Research Command and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research summer safety stand-down. The event featured a safety presentation followed by outdoor demonstrations by guest organizations, including the Maryland Park Service, Maryland-National Capitol Park Police and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Sailors and staff of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) took part in an annual summer safety stand-down on May 25.



NMRC organized the event alongside Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, providing a summer activity safety presentation and outdoor booths offering resources from guest organizations.



The booths featured visitors from organizations including the Maryland-National Capitol Park Police, and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. Guest organizations shared tips on household safety practices, motorcycle safety guidance and resources from the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.



The Navy conducts two safety stand-downs annually, addressing safety issues surrounding common seasonal activities, to improve the readiness and safety culture among all staff.



“We use safety stand-downs to improve the readiness and safety culture of both commands,” said Lt. Jessy Calderon Casillas, NMRC Safety Officer. “It’s a great opportunity to emphasize our motto: Mission First, Safety Always.”



Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.