SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson discusses motorcycle safety with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Russell Hill during the joint Naval Medical Research Command and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research summer safety stand-down. The event featured a safety presentation followed by outdoor demonstrations by guest organizations, including the Maryland Park Service, Maryland-National Capitol Park Police and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|7818395
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-GC612-1002
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRC Staff Attend Summer Safety Stand-Down, by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS

