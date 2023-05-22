NMRC Staff Attend Summer Safety Stand-Down

SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson discusses motorcycle safety with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Russell Hill during the joint Naval Medical Research Command and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research summer safety stand-down. The event featured a safety presentation followed by outdoor demonstrations by guest organizations, including the Maryland Park Service, Maryland-National Capitol Park Police and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

