    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRC Staff Attend Summer Safety Stand-Down

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson discusses motorcycle safety with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Russell Hill during the joint Naval Medical Research Command and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research summer safety stand-down. The event featured a safety presentation followed by outdoor demonstrations by guest organizations, including the Maryland Park Service, Maryland-National Capitol Park Police and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRC Staff Attend Summer Safety Stand-Down, by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMRC
    NavyMedicine
    ThisIsNavyMedicine

