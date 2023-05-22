Prince George's County Police Department honors Joint Base Andrews for Military Appreciation Month

Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, left, 316th Wing and installation commander at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, left, 316th Wing and installation commander at Joint Base Andrews, Md., accepts a gift of appreciation from Malik Aziz, Prince George's County chief of police, during a Military Appreciation Month event at PGPD Headquarters in Upper Marlboro, Md., May 25, 2023. Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 316th Wing frequently work with PGPD during training and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith) see less | View Image Page

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – 316th Wing Defenders and county police gathered at the Prince George's County Police Department Headquarters for a Military Appreciation Month event to honor military members stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 25.



“The great relationship we have with JBA and the representatives here today go unmatched,” said Malik Aziz, Prince Goerge's County chief of police. Aziz spoke about the importance of collaboration between the two organizations and the contributions of the base.



“It means everything to us at Prince Goerge's County Police Department to recognize the men and women at JBA for their contribution, not just to Prince Goerge's County, but to the region of DMV, to the nation, and for the installation we have right in our backyard.”



Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and JB Andrews installation commander, accepted a gift presented by the department on behalf of the Air Force. He was joined by the 316th wing command chief, Chief Master Sergeant Jackson A. Helzer, 316th Security Force Group commander, Col. Michael Morales and other security forces members.



As the event came to a close, Col. Randolph accepted a gift from the police department on behalf of all military members at JBA, including coins that represented each branch of the Department of Defense, signifying the joint environment of JBA.



“I started my career at Andrews over 34 years ago as an Airman, and to come back and be a part of this community again as the installation commander, I feel that I’m a testament to the partnership we’ve had over the decades," said Randolph, while addressing the crowd of policemen. "I want to say thank you for your service and being such a strength for this community."



“Thank you for what you do to keep our neighborhoods safe and putting your lives on the line every single day for all of us. I think that’s part of our bond that we have because we’re all serving and putting our lives on the line for a greater cause,” Randolph said.