Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise

ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The Indo-Pacific continues to fortify its maritime security with Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Detachment (NOAD) providing tactical support in Sea Dragon 2023—an exercise focused on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tactics and interoperability with partnering nations in the region, Mar. 15-29.



The two-week, U.S. led exercise included the U.S. Navy and four allied-partner nations: the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF); Indian Navy (IN); Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF); and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).



Representing Naval Oceanography during Sea Dragon 23 were Aerographer’s Mate Chief Petty Officer (AGC) Kirk Hying and Aerographer’s Mate First-Class Petty Officer (AG1) Andrew Weisgerber.



“It was eye-opening to witness how other nations execute their ASW operations, and very rewarding to see our recommendations make their tactics more effective,” said Hying.



In its fifth iteration (year), the exercise dealt with: enhanced interoperability that increases ASW lethality; improved relationships with Indo-Pacific nation-partners; and continued readiness to respond to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges.



“When I conducted the environmental mission brief for the ROKN Patrol Group 61 Crew, I was genuinely surprised how eager they were to learn about the environment,” said Weisgerber. “I quickly realized just how similar our strategies were and the potential for to everyone to learn something new.”



Sea Dragon 23 is a high-competency demonstration and practice of advanced, integrated ASW training with allied-partner nations maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region.



JMSDF earned this year’s Sea Dragon Championship Belt, boasting high scores in simulated torpedo deployment speed and accuracy in four attacks on target.



Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.



