Winners of the highly competitive anti-submarine warfare (ASW) competition, aircrew and maintenance personnel from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) pose with the Sea Dragon Championship Belt with Chief Aerographer’s Mate Kirk Hying and Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Weisgerber in front of a JMSDF Kawasaki P-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7820678
|VIRIN:
|230526-D-CC745-829
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|615.44 KB
|Location:
|GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise
