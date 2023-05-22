Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise

    Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise

    GUAM, GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Winners of the highly competitive anti-submarine warfare (ASW) competition, aircrew and maintenance personnel from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) pose with the Sea Dragon Championship Belt with Chief Aerographer’s Mate Kirk Hying and Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Weisgerber in front of a JMSDF Kawasaki P-1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7820678
    VIRIN: 230526-D-CC745-829
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 615.44 KB
    Location: GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Dragon
    warfare
    Anti-submarine
    Indo-Pacific
    Naval Oceanography
    Tactical support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT