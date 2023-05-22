Winners of the highly competitive anti-submarine warfare (ASW) competition, aircrew and maintenance personnel from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) pose with the Sea Dragon Championship Belt with Chief Aerographer’s Mate Kirk Hying and Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Weisgerber in front of a JMSDF Kawasaki P-1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:37 Photo ID: 7820678 VIRIN: 230526-D-CC745-829 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 615.44 KB Location: GUAM, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Oceanography Gives Tactical Support to Indo-Pacific Exercise, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.