Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Commanding Officer Participates in Military Women of Distinction Panel

Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal, (middle) Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal, (middle) Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio, along with other military women leaders are given a certificate with a mounted square cut nail, hand-made in the 1880’s and used in the historic Stillwell House’s original building on Fort Sam Houston, Texas. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — (May 17, 2023) Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio, and other military women leaders participated in the “Military Women of Distinction” discussion panel at the Fort Sam Houston Base Theater.

The panel aimed to give high school junior ROTC cadets a brief history of women in the U.S. Armed Forces, discuss career opportunities and answer questions about their experience while serving. The free event was hosted by the Foundation for San Antonio Military History (FSAMH), a non-profit organization that promotes and preserves the history of Fort Sam Houston.

Each speaker presented a brief history about women in their respective service, excelling in leadership positions, combat roles and technical fields.



“Don’t allow anyone to define you. Remove the boxes, remove the limitations and decide now what it is that you will build.” said O’Neal. “We (women) are standing on the shoulders of those that have gone before us. We’re laying the foundation for you to stand on our shoulders, and we will extend a hand, reach down and pick you up should you ever fall.”



After the history brief, the panelist discussed their experiences and how their resilience and ability to overcome obstacles have encouraged a more inclusive and diverse military culture.



Upon completion of the event, each presenter was given a certificate with a mounted square cut nail, hand-made in the 1880’s and used in the historic Stillwell House’s original building on Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.