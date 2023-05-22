Arkansas National Guard Conducts Convoy Live Fire Exercise

Soldiers of the 937th Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducted convoy live fire operations during their annual training, Razorback Thunder. This training event evaluates Soldiers’ ability to fire the M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun from a moving tactical vehicle.



“We had been practicing with this simulation a couple months ago, but this is the first time we are actually out here doing the live training,” said Staff Sgt. Julio Rodriguez, vehicle operator during the live fire exercise. “Most of these Soldiers out here are new, so for them to get this experience is great training for them.”



Being able to fire from a moving vehicle is a crucial part of operating a successful convoy since it provides protection against enemy forces while vehicles move towards their destination.



Many gunners are proficient in their firing from a stable position, but firing from an unstable element adds additional challenges. When firing from a convoy, gunners are constantly moving, engaging targets, and relaying reports all at once.



There are four phases of training that Soldiers must complete before conducting the live fire exercise. The first phase familiarizes Soldiers with instructions of specific tasks and identifies the role every team member is responsible for.

The second training phase tests Soldiers night vision driving and reconnaissance of an exercise site.



The third phase consists of a safety brief and instructions on the specific operation they will be conducting.



The final phase is the convoy live fire exercise, which is the culminating event for all of the training events leading up to that operation.



“A lot of our Soldiers haven’t shot from a moving vehicle before,” said Rodriguez. “Seeing them out here doing something they are unfamiliar with is great to see, and our leadership really appreciates it.”

