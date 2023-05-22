Arkansas National Guard trains with Javelins

“So far, there’s no enemy armor that can stop this thing. This missile is just incredible,” recounted Spc. Keegan Smith, Missouri National Guard Soldier.



Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team trained on the javelin weapon system in preparation for their upcoming deployment, Operation Spartan Shield.



The javelin is the leading anti-armor weapon system in the world because of its ability to lock on to its target and strike where target’s armor is weakest. An additional advantage of the javelin is its ability to “fire and forget.” This allows the gunner to take cover, reload, relocate and avoid counter-fire after launching the missile.



“It’s got two parts to the warhead—one that penetrates through the armor and then one that explodes after it penetrates through the armor,” said Smith. “This weapon system is tried and true.”



Increasing use of javelins by our nation’s adversaries has heightened awareness on the importance of being properly trained and proficient on the javelin weapon system. As Soldier’s from the 39th IBCT prepare for deployment, they are becoming more knowledgeable and familiar with this powerful weapon system and its capabilities.



The javelin is a game changer in armored warfare. It is a lightweight but lethal weapon that can destroy armored vehicles, bunkers, buildings and fortified targets.



Another Soldier who is newly trained on the javelin is Pfc. Cammeron Hogue. After going through javelin training, Hogue says he feels much more confident in his abilities to provide support for his fellow Soldiers on their upcoming deployment.



“I have to know how to operate the javelin proficiently because if we’re all pinned down, I will have to pull it out fire accurately,” says Hogue. “It’s a very vital piece of equipment.”

