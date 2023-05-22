101st Airborne Division Pass in Review 2023

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) hosted a division Pass in Review, during which thousands of Soldiers from the division formed up and marched in a traditional military formation parade, on the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2023.



The review is an annual ceremony that concludes the Week of the Eagles celebration, with this year’s theme “Celebrating 80 Years of Excellence.” During the ceremony, the division presented the Commander’s Cup and announced the winners of the Week of the Eagles’ events.



The first Week of the Eagles was held in May 1973 hosted by Maj. Gen. J.H. Cushman, one year after the 101st Abn. Div. returned home from Vietnam. The week was planned as a celebration of the division’s combat readiness and featured displays, tours, reviews, and unit-on-unit military skills competitions. Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Abn. Div. and involves both veterans and current Soldiers of the division.



Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, narrator for the ceremony, described the division’s accomplishments over the past 80 years and highlighted the 101st motto.



“As we look to the future, one thing remains certain today as it did in times past -- ‘if you want it done, ask the 1-0-1,’” Reyes said. “This division’s time-honored tradition of answering the nation’s call will endure as we continue to produce the best trained, most highly disciplined, agile and adaptable units that deliver an unmatched forcible entry capability, prepared to fight, and win decisively wherever and whenever we are called.”



Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st, spoke during the ceremony and addressed the importance behind the review and the Week of the Eagles.



“This year we are celebrating 80 years of excellence, heroism and taking stock of our continued preparations for our next chapter — our next rendezvous with destiny,” he said.



McGee also looked forward to the future of the division by emphasizing its readiness to serve the nation.



“No matter what, the Screaming Eagles Soldiers will be trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive and ready to win the future fight at any time, at any place and against any adversary,” he said.



The ceremony concluded with a flyover assault formation, which was demonstrated by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, “Wings of Destiny.”

