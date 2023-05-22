USNS Fisher Conducts Onload

By Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Dugan Flynn



Tacoma, Wash. – The USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301) conducted an onload at the Port of Tacoma May 17th to the 24th.



The onload was an integrated effort between US Army Reservists with the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), 833rd Transport Battalion, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) 116, and US Government contracted Merchant Marines.



The joined forces onloaded various pieces of equipment including Strykers, Load Handling Systems (LHS), and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).



“What we’re doing here is not uncommon, we do about a dozen or more of these missions every year,” said LCDR Jarrod Larson, the Executive Officer of MSC EPU 116. “What makes this evolution unique is the size of it.”



In this particular evolution the ship is moving more than triple the pieces that is normal for this type of evolution says Larson.



“We are moving the most amount of pieces in one port in a very long time,” said Maj. Justin Rhodes, the Battalion S3. “without the integrated efforts this endeavor would be impossible.”



The Merchant Marines play a critical role in support of the armed forces and their missions with this type of evolution says Capt. Robert Lansden, Captain of the Fisher.



“You have the Army, the Navy, and what I call the 5th arm of defense, the Merchant Marines working hand in hand together to fulfill the mission, which is logistics,” said Lansden. “I think it’s impressive. Without Logistics our armed forces could not be successful.”



Most of the pieces of equipment will go to Australia to support Exercise Talisman Sabre.

