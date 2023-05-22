MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save at the Pump Year-Round

DALLAS – Gas prices may fluctuate, but one thing stays constant for the military community: fuel savings with the MILITARY STAR® card.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, military families and other authorized shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations save 5 cents on every gallon of gas.



“With the MILITARY STAR card, the savings add up,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The fuel discount is one of the everyday ways the card helps military shoppers trim costs.”



In 2022, the fuel discount saved cardholders more than $3 million, part of the $435 million annual benefit MILITARY STAR provided to the military community through exclusive card offers and benefits.



Cardholders also earn unlimited 2% in rewards on purchases and receive additional card perks, such as:

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardholders.



Shoppers who use MILITARY STAR and patronize the Exchange—including Express fuel stations—not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing plan. For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



