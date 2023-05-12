Col. Joseph Roos is the new Eastern Air Defense Sector commander

Photo By Timothy Jones | Col. Joseph Roos, right, received the Eastern Air Defense Sector guidon from Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Timothy Jones | Col. Joseph Roos, right, received the Eastern Air Defense Sector guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) at Tuesday's change of command ceremony in Rome, New York. An age-old tradition, the passing of the unit's colors symbolizes a change in leadership. see less | View Image Page

Rome, N.Y. – Leadership of the Eastern Air Defense Sector changed hands during a change of command ceremony held here Tuesday.



An age-old tradition of passing the flags, or colors, symbolized the change in leadership as Col. Joseph Roos assumed command of EADS from Col. Paul Bishop.



Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus Commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space), was the ceremony’s presiding officer.



“There is no greater responsibility than providing for the defense of our nation and the Eastern Air Defense Sector plays a vital role in securing our nation's skies in support of our NORAD mission,” Nordhaus said. “Col. Bishop's leadership over the last three years has been exceptional and I am confident that Colonel Roos will continue the unit's tradition of outstanding leadership. Your mission is vital to the homeland and I have no doubt EADS will continue to raise the bar in providing the air defense shield for the Homeland.”



“EADS defends more than 200 million Americans all day, every day, and it is an honor to become the Commander,” Roos said. “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with our outstanding Airmen to meet the many challenges ahead.”



A native of East Syracuse, Roos graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1996 with a degree in civil engineering. Commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps, his first assignment was at the 325th Training Squadron, Tyndall AFB, Florida.



Roos earned Distinguished Graduate honors at the Undergraduate Air Battle Manager School at Tyndall and was subsequently assigned to the 603rd Air Control Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy. During his time at Aviano, he was qualified as a Weapons Director, Evaluator Air Surveillance Officer and Evaluator Senior Director, and participated in Operation Deliberate Guard, Noble Anvil and Allied Force. During this tour, Roos received the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 1999 Air Battle Manager of the Year award.



In 2000, he was re-assigned to the 325th Training Squadron, where he served as an Instructor Air Battle Manager, Flight Commander, and Chief of Training. Responsible for the instruction of over one-third of the nine-month Air Battle Manager course, Roos taught more than 500 future Air Battle Managers during his tenure and was the 325th Air Control Squadron Flight Commander of the Year in 2002.



In 2003, Roos joined the New York Air National Guard and was assigned to the Northeast Air Defense Sector in Rome. Since that time, he has served in several positions including Evaluator Senior Director, Evaluator Mission Crew Commander, Flight Commander, Inspector General, Chief of Standardization and Evaluation, and Operations Director.



Prior to becoming the 224th ADG Commander, Roos was the 224th Air Defense Group Commander.



The New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.



For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil or www.facebook.com/EADSRomeNY.