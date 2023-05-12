Roos takes command at Eastern Air Defense Sector

Col. Joseph Roos, right, received the Eastern Air Defense Sector guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) at Tuesday's change of command ceremony in Rome, New York. An age-old tradition, the passing of the unit's colors symbolizes a change in leadership.

