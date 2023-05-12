Col. Joseph Roos, right, received the Eastern Air Defense Sector guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) at Tuesday's change of command ceremony in Rome, New York. An age-old tradition, the passing of the unit's colors symbolizes a change in leadership.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7815006
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-VR983-001
|Resolution:
|1412x1948
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Roos takes command at Eastern Air Defense Sector, by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Joseph Roos is the new Eastern Air Defense Sector commander
