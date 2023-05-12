Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roos takes command at Eastern Air Defense Sector

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2021

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Col. Joseph Roos, right, received the Eastern Air Defense Sector guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) at Tuesday's change of command ceremony in Rome, New York. An age-old tradition, the passing of the unit's colors symbolizes a change in leadership.

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Joseph Roos is the new Eastern Air Defense Sector commander

    TAGS

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

