Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge

    WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett | Sgt. Ildar Hafizov qualified for Final X during the World Team Trials Challenge held...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – An additional four Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program qualified for Final X after taking first place at the World Team Trials Challenge.

    Those qualified were Spc. Dalton Duffield, Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, Sgt. Xavier Johnson, and Spc. Alejandro Sancho. They join Spc. Dalton Roberts, Pvt. Justus Scott, Pfc. Kamal Bey, and Spc. Spencer Woods, who all qualified during the U.S. Open in late April.

    In Men’s Greco-Roman, Spc. Jesse Thielke (67kg) earned silver during the competition, and Pvt. Billy Sullivan (55kg) and Cpt. Michael Hooker (72kg) earned bronze. In Women’s Freestyle, Sgt. Areana Villaescusa (55kg) earned Silver, and Spc. Brenda Reyna (59kg) earned bronze.

    At Final X, which will take place June 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Duffield will get a rematch against Brady Koontz, whom he lost to in the finals at the U.S. Open; Hafizov will face off against Roberts; Johnson draws U.S. Open Champion Hayden Tuma; and Sancho will face Robert Perez III.


    Results

    55 kg - Spc. Dalton Duffield
    Semifinal: Duffield tech. fall Jacob Cochran, 10-0
    Final: Duffield tech. fall Camden Russell, 10-0

    60 kg - Sgt. Ildar Hafizov
    Semifinal: Hafizov dec. Dylan Koontz, 6-0
    Final: Hafizov dec. Randon Miranda, 8-4

    63 kg - Sgt. Xavier Johnson
    Semifinal: Johnson dec. Dylan Gregerson, 8-4
    Final: Johnson dec. Sammy Jones, 7-4

    67 kg - Spc. Jesse Thielke, Spc. Alejandro Sancho
    Semifinal: Thielke tech. fall David Stepanian, 10-0
    Quarterfinal: Sancho tech. fall Savion Hayood, 11-2
    Semifinal: Sancho tech. fall Chayse La Joie, 9-0
    Final: Sancho win by forfeit over Thielke, 0:00

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:45
    Story ID: 445436
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wrestling
    combatives
    wcap
    armywcap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT