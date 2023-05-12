WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – An additional four Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program qualified for Final X after taking first place at the World Team Trials Challenge.



Those qualified were Spc. Dalton Duffield, Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, Sgt. Xavier Johnson, and Spc. Alejandro Sancho. They join Spc. Dalton Roberts, Pvt. Justus Scott, Pfc. Kamal Bey, and Spc. Spencer Woods, who all qualified during the U.S. Open in late April.



In Men’s Greco-Roman, Spc. Jesse Thielke (67kg) earned silver during the competition, and Pvt. Billy Sullivan (55kg) and Cpt. Michael Hooker (72kg) earned bronze. In Women’s Freestyle, Sgt. Areana Villaescusa (55kg) earned Silver, and Spc. Brenda Reyna (59kg) earned bronze.



At Final X, which will take place June 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Duffield will get a rematch against Brady Koontz, whom he lost to in the finals at the U.S. Open; Hafizov will face off against Roberts; Johnson draws U.S. Open Champion Hayden Tuma; and Sancho will face Robert Perez III.





Results



55 kg - Spc. Dalton Duffield

Semifinal: Duffield tech. fall Jacob Cochran, 10-0

Final: Duffield tech. fall Camden Russell, 10-0



60 kg - Sgt. Ildar Hafizov

Semifinal: Hafizov dec. Dylan Koontz, 6-0

Final: Hafizov dec. Randon Miranda, 8-4



63 kg - Sgt. Xavier Johnson

Semifinal: Johnson dec. Dylan Gregerson, 8-4

Final: Johnson dec. Sammy Jones, 7-4



67 kg - Spc. Jesse Thielke, Spc. Alejandro Sancho

Semifinal: Thielke tech. fall David Stepanian, 10-0

Quarterfinal: Sancho tech. fall Savion Hayood, 11-2

Semifinal: Sancho tech. fall Chayse La Joie, 9-0

Final: Sancho win by forfeit over Thielke, 0:00

