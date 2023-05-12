Sgt. Ildar Hafizov qualified for Final X during the World Team Trials Challenge held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 20, 2023. Hafizov, who wrestles in Greco-Roman at 60kg, will wrestle for his place on Team USA's World Team on June 10. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7814961 VIRIN: 230520-A-CQ037-704 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 578.38 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.