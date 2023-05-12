Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Ildar Hafizov qualified for Final X during the World Team Trials Challenge held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 20, 2023. Hafizov, who wrestles in Greco-Roman at 60kg, will wrestle for his place on Team USA's World Team on June 10. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    This work, WCAP qualifies four for Final X during World Team Trials Challenge, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wrestling
    combatives
    wcap
    armywcap

