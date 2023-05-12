PT3 moms enjoy support, Mother’s Day breakfast

FORT POLK, La. — Fort Polk’s Installation Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training Program hosted a Mother’s Day breakfast at the Warrior Center May 12.

According to Defense Centers for Public Health, the intent of the program is to implement mandatory standardized Army-wide P3T aligned with exercise recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the 2018 revised Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Policies released in recent years strengthen the ability for P3T to meet approved Army standards.

PT3 allows Soldiers to:

•Maintain fitness during pregnancy

•Reduce physical discomforts during pregnancy

•Boost morale and reduce stress

•Easily transition to unit physical readiness training

•Enhance ability to pass the Army Physical Fitness Test and meet body composition standards

Sgt. 1st Class Natalie Dorris, Installation PT3 program manager, said P3T Soldiers and their Families matter to the leadership of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

“The commanding general’s (Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner) number one priority is people first. This is his program and we are doing everything we can to support it and all the Soldiers impacted by parenthood, pregnancy and postpartum,” Dorris said. “But P3T still needs support from local leadership to remain a sound platform for Soldiers to rely on. With all the changes to Army directives and policies, commanders can use the tools and knowledge of the P3T program to assist them in taking care of their Soldiers and improving the quality of life of their Families so Soldiers can better focus on the mission.” Dorris believes the breakfast was the perfect opportunity to say “thank you” to the mothers who drop their kids off at daycare, do physical training when they are already tired and exhausted and then continue their day with their tasks as Soldiers.

“Events like this Mother’s Day breakfast establish a sense of community, camaraderie and fellowship for these mothers,” Dorris said. “I hope this is just the first of many new PT3 events that focus on support with the help of outside resources.”

Support of the event came from a variety of sources including instructor trainers, exercise leaders, Army Community Service New Parent Support, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital education department, Fort Polk’s Mom2Mom program, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Religious Support Office, Warrior Center staff and more.

“The organization worked together with PT3 to make this happen because we want these women to know they aren’t alone in this journey,” Dorris said.

Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries delivered the invocation for the breakfast and was quick to praise the multitasking skills of these Soldier moms.

“These mothers amaze me. As a Soldier, I feel I can sometimes barley take care of myself and everything I have to do. I can’t imagine being a mother and doing all they have to do to take care of their children on top of being a Soldier,” Jeffries said.

E. Anne Bollinger, New Parent Support director, and some of her staff were in attendance to answer questions and hand out gift bags filled with useful and fun goodies for moms and babies.

“I am honored to support the Soldiers and Family members at Fort Polk because I recognize the immense sacrifices they make each day serving our military and protecting our country,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger is in awe of the soldiers who serve while pregnant and during the postpartum period with their newborns.

“The P3T Soldiers hold a special place in my heart. Each day, they show up to their duty station, not only ready for their assigned duty, but doing so during a very difficult time,” Bollinger said. “Being pregnant or after delivering your newborn is hard and exhausting for any mom. Add being in the military and it’s even harder. These service members have extra duties that are 24/7 at work and at home.”

Once P3T Soldiers return to work, they assimilate back into their unit while attending to their newborn and potentially trying to breastfeed throughout the workday.

“Our P3T Soldiers need additional community and leadership support to help them as they transition back to assigned duties,” Bollinger said. “We want them to know the New Parent Support Program is one of those resources. We are here for our military Soldiers and Family members who are expecting a baby or have a child under the age of 36 months. Our team of registered nurses and social workers are available to help our parents with any additional parenting education, resources and support they may need.”

Pfc. Priya Simpson, BOSS secretary, volunteered at the event and was happy to take part in such a joyous occasion.

“These moms are wonderful and BOSS wants to support them for all they do,” Simpson said.

As a Soldier, Simpson could see herself in the Soldiers attending the event.

“If I ever get pregnant, I hope I would have the same support through my pregnancy,” Simpson said.

For more information visit https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/healthyliving/al/Pages/PregnancyPostPartum.aspx or call the Fort Polk PT3 office at (337) 531-1897.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:19 Story ID: 445421 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PT3 moms enjoy support, Mother’s Day breakfast, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.