    PT3 moms enjoy support, Mother’s Day breakfast

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Soldier moms enjoy a Mother’s Day breakfast at the Warrior Center May 12. The event was hosted by Fort Polk’s Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training Program.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:19
    VIRIN: 210731-A-WU691-819
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training Program
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Soldier moms
    Mother's Day breakfast

