Reel In and Recycle at Dale Hollow Lake

Courtesy Photo | CELINA, Tenn. (May 24, 2023) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dale Hollow Lake has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CELINA, Tenn. (May 24, 2023) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dale Hollow Lake has implemented a fishing line recycling program called The Reel In and Recycle Program. The program provides proper fishing line disposal locations for anglers on Dale Hollow Lake. Receptacles are placed near the launch ramps at Pleasant Grove, Lillydale, Willow Grove, and Obey River parks. see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (May 24, 2023) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dale Hollow Lake has implemented a fishing line recycling program called The Reel In and Recycle Program. The program provides proper fishing line disposal locations for anglers on Dale Hollow Lake. Receptacles are placed near the launch ramps at Pleasant Grove, Lillydale, Willow Grove, and Obey River parks.



Improper disposal of fishing line can be a major threat to wildlife and cause damage to boats and propellers. With this recycling program guests can easily help to ensure a safer and healthier waterway for wildlife and visitors.



Lake visitors that come across littered fishing line can ensure it is placed into one of the receptacles. The relinquished lines will be sent to Berkley Recycling Collection Center. Recreators at areas that do not contain a line recycling container can collect and mail the line directly to: Berkley Recycling, 1900 18th Street, Spirit Lake, Iowa 51360.



Since 1990, Berkey Conservation Institute has recycled more than 9 million miles worth of fishing line and continues to collect more with the help of anglers everywhere. The recycled line is used to make plastic products, such as tackle boxes, line spools, fish habitats, and more. More information on the recycle bins or how to make your own can be found at https://www.boatus.org/reel-in/



Other ways to be involved in environmental clean-up efforts is by staying up to date and participating in volunteer events. National Public Lands Day is Saturday, September 23, 2023, where participants can lend a helping hand with a shoreline clean-up event here at Dale Hollow Lake.



For additional National Public Lands Day events visit https://www.neefusa.org/what-we-do/conservation/national-public-lands-day