106th Rescue Wing partners with Good Samaritan University Hospital

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. – Members of the 106th Medical Group of the 106th Rescue Wing based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, partnered with Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., for two weeks of training from April 10 to April 24.



“The purpose of the training is to have the medics maintain their competencies in the skills that they use for basic medical care and resuscitation,” said Colonel Sanjay Shetty, the 106th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine.



The clinical training was the first of an ongoing partnership between the 106th and Good Samaritan. Participants rotated in skills such as splinting, drawing blood, IV placement, basic wound care, and hemorrhage control. The tasks satisfied the medics’ Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program and Tactical Combat Casualty Care requirements, making sure they are practiced in their medical skills.



According to the national association of emergency medical technicians, Tactical Combat Casualty Care is a course developed to teach life-saving techniques and trauma care on the battlefield and is taken by all service members in some capacity.



Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program is a medical skills sustainment program used to ensure medical personnel are up- to-date through checklist tasks. Training is separated into categories to support specific specialties, personnel, and missions across the U.S. Air Force.



The high-stress, high-volume environment rotations the medics underwent in the emergency department of Good Samaritan allowed their military training to be put to the test, said Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Foy, aerospace medical service superintendent.



Christopher Raio, Good Samaritan Hospital’s chairman of emergency medicine said the hospital looked forward to working with the medical personnel from the 106th Rescue Wing.



“We were very happy and excited to welcome the 106th Rescue Wing,” said Raio. “We’re a newly designated level 1 trauma center and we think the education and training is going to be great for the individuals rotating with us.”



According to the New York State Department of Health, a level 1 trauma center is a facility that has been verified by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and is designated by the Department as a facility that provides the highest level of trauma care to critically ill or injured patients.



Master Sgt. Sandra Martinez, 106th Rescue Wing aerospace medical technician, and Airman First Class David Mangiameli were the first 106th members to participate in the clinical training. The next group of medics are set to begin their rotations later this summer.



“For us, it’s especially important because when you work in a clinic doing operational medicine, it’s geared more towards a trauma-type scenario,” said Airman First Class David Mangiameli, 106th Medical Group aerospace medical technician. “When you are exposed to these traumas, it prepares you for deployment scenarios, so for us, trauma aptitudes are incredibly important.”



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

