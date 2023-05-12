Guard prepares equipment and vehicles for Hanuman Guardian 23

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Vehicles from 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment sit in the loading bay of...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Vehicles from 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment sit in the loading bay of a cargo ship as it is being loaded for travel to the Kingdom of Thailand prior to Hanuman Guardian 23 on May 23, 2023 at the Port of Tacoma, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

This summer more than 500 Washington National Guard members will take part in Hanuman Guardian 23, an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army at the Cavalry Center in Saraburi, Thailand. Before they arrive, their large equipment needs to get to Thailand.



“We have to get more than 100 vehicles and large pieces of equipment to the Kingdom of Thailand,” said Sarrah McCrary, defense movement coordinator. “Usually, we have to take the vehicles to Texas to do this, so it’s different doing it right here.”



That is where the logistical professionals of the Washington National Guard and the employees at the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at the Port of Tacoma can assist.



Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command provides integrated and synchronized global deployment and distribution capabilities to the point of need, delivering innovative transportation solutions on time, on target, every time.



The team at the Port of Tacoma will inspect, clear, tag, load and prepare all pieces of equipment and vehicles for the journey across the Pacific Ocean.



“The unit was one of the better ones that have come through here,” said Maj. Justin Rhodes, operations officer with the 833rd Transportation Battalion. “Your paperwork was perfect, and everything was squared away. That makes it so much easier.”



The 833d Transportation Battalion is the unit responsible for the operations at the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at the Port.



Once shipped, the equipment, mostly from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, will be off loaded and positioned for Guard members to pick up for the nearly two-week exercise. Hanuman Guardian is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas.