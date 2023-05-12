Arkansas National Guard Conducts Gunner's Exam

Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a Gunner’s Exam to test their ability to quickly and proficiently provide indirect fire. This exam evaluates the gunner individually and the mortar team as a whole.



“You just kind of have to be a mortarman to figure out what’s fun about it,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Dunn, section chief for Alpha Co., as a explained his enthusiasm for being an mortarman. “On paper it doesn’t sound fun. You’re around extremely loud noises, and you’re carrying really heavy stuff, in addition to your normal gear.”



M252 81mm mortar weighs around 93 pounds and has a firing range of up to 5,608 meters. Mortar components consist of a cannon, mount, and baseplate. Understanding the components of the mortar and the role they play is a crucial part of the Gunner’s Exam.



The exam has five phases, beginning with mounting the mortar. In this phase, the gunner is tested on their ability to mount the mortar and lay out the equipment.



The next phase consists of small deflection change, where the gunner must listen to commands and change deflection based off of the commands given.



The third phase tests the gunner’s ability to sight and realign the aiming posts.



The fourth phase is similar to the second phase, as it tests the gunner’s ability to change deflection; but the fourth phase tests a large change in deflection and elevation.



The fifth and final phase of the exam evaluates the gunner’s ability to lay a mortar for direction.



The Gunner’s Exam provides strict guidelines and standards in order to evaluate the proficiency of mortarmen. Indirect fire is the most casualty inflicting weapon in an infantry unit and plays a crucial role in gaining superiority over enemy forces. For the mortarmen of Alpha Company, there is only one standard test score possible.



“It’s hard to explain, but any Chuck [mortarman] knows that there is only one score you’re allowed to get when it comes to the Gunner’s Exam -- that’s a 100%.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 15:50 Story ID: 445356 Location: AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas National Guard Conducts Gunner's Exam, by SGT Madeline Fortune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.