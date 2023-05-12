Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ingénieurs sans frontières; Corpstruction talks with Bill Craven of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center - Huntsville

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama is a unique U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization. Whereas USACE districts and divisions have geographical areas of operations for most mission execution, the Huntsville Center has functional and highly specialized mission sets that transcend geographic boundaries.

    For this reason, the Center works within the boundaries of other USACE districts operating as a sort of "ingénieurs sans frontières," or "engineers without borders."

    Bill Craven, the Deputy Director of the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate explained the mission sets of the Huntsville Center to Brannen Parrish, host of the Tulsa District's Corpstruction Podcast about the work the Huntsville Center is doing within the Tulsa District’s area of responsibility and why the Center is a unique USACE organization with diverse, yet specialized mission sets.

    The Corpstruction Podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify and the Defense Visual Information Distribution System.

