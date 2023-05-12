Ingénieurs sans frontières; Corpstruction talks with Bill Craven of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center - Huntsville

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Bill Craven, deputy director, Installation Support and Program Management Directorate,...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Bill Craven, deputy director, Installation Support and Program Management Directorate, U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center spoke with Corpstruction Podcast about the unique mission sets of the Huntsville Center. The Huntsville Center is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unit that operates worldwide based upon functional expertise. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama is a unique U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization. Whereas USACE districts and divisions have geographical areas of operations for most mission execution, the Huntsville Center has functional and highly specialized mission sets that transcend geographic boundaries.



For this reason, the Center works within the boundaries of other USACE districts operating as a sort of "ingénieurs sans frontières," or "engineers without borders."



Bill Craven, the Deputy Director of the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate explained the mission sets of the Huntsville Center to Brannen Parrish, host of the Tulsa District's Corpstruction Podcast about the work the Huntsville Center is doing within the Tulsa District’s area of responsibility and why the Center is a unique USACE organization with diverse, yet specialized mission sets.



The Corpstruction Podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify and the Defense Visual Information Distribution System.