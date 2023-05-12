Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Launches Pilot for Applicant Guests to the MEPS

    Working Hard for the Mission: USMEPCOM, Recruiting Partners Working Overtime to Get the Job Done

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Story by Marshall Smith 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    NORTH CHICAGO, Ill – Beginning May 30, twelve Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) will allow some applicants two guests to attend the Oath of Enlistment, as part of a pilot program to inform the development of the command’s applicant guest policy.

    The MEPS participating in this pilot are Baltimore, Boston, Indianapolis, Memphis, Nashville, Tampa, Albuquerque, Omaha, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Antonio and Seattle. These were chosen to represent a variety of sizes and location (commercially leased buildings, in federal buildings and on military installations).

    “I am looking forward to our MEPS being able to welcome applicant guests to witness the start of their loved one’s military career,” said Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander. “This pilot will inform how our ultimate policy decision can strike the right balance between allowing guests and mitigating impact to operations.”

    The pilot currently consists of the following guidelines:
    • Applicants who are about to ship to basic training are authorized two guests to attend their Oath of Enlistment.
    • Guests are allowed in the MEPS 30-minutes prior to the ceremony. Oath times vary throughout the day.
    • Applicants will contact their guests approximately 30 minutes prior to the Oath of Enlistment ceremony.
    • Guests must exit the MEPS following the ceremony.
    • Applicants and guests may need to coordinate with their recruiter to secure access to MEPS located on a military installation or in a federal building.
    • Detailed information about visiting a specific MEPS can be found on that location’s webpage, available via: https://www.mepcom.army.mil/Units/

    Updated policy guidelines during the pilot and beyond will be available here: https://www.mepcom.army.mil/Home/Applicants-and-Parents/Applicant-Guests/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 08:51
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US 
