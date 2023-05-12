Best Warrior Regional Competition

Photo By Sgt. Richard Trinh | The District of Columbia Army National Guard participated in its annual regional Best...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richard Trinh | The District of Columbia Army National Guard participated in its annual regional Best Warrior Competition from May 15 to May 19, 2023, at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Spc. Michael Maglad competed five days worth of events consisting of a thirteen-mile ruck march, day and night land navigation, combat water survival test, obstacle course, conducting combat casualty care, timed multi-weapons challenge, and other Army Warrior Tasks. see less | View Image Page

The District of Columbia Army National Guard participated in its annual regional Best Warrior Competition from May 15 to May 19, 2023, at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Spc. Michael Maglad competed five days' worth of events consisting of a thirteen-mile ruck march, day and night land navigation, combat water survival test, obstacle course, conducting combat casualty care, timed multi-weapons challenge, and other Army Warrior Tasks.



Spc. Maglad had been training for months leading up to the event and had the opportunity to compete against soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard, Virginia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Delaware National Guard, and Pennsylvania National Guard.



“I signed up for the Best Warrior Competition expecting to show my full potential. Every day leading up to it, I trained the hardest I can and took advice from my cadre to improve,” said Spc. Michael Maglad, a soldier from the 104th Maintenance Company.



The competition not only tested soldiers' physical endurance but also their willingness to go the extra mile to get the tasks done.



“There were times when my body just gave up. However, my mind told me to keep going and I have to credit that to my cadre and also my training with the Army for the past few years,'' said Spc. Michael Maglad.



Competitors on the first day received an in-brief, going over the schedule and expectations of the competition. Following the in-brief, the soldiers took a written exam before ending day one of the competition.



On day two, the Soldiers were tested on Army Warrior Tasks consisting of a grenade throw, combat casualty care lane, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lane, and weapons assembly. The soldiers also completed a thirteen-mile ruck march and concluded with the combat water survival test.



On day three, soldiers competed in an Army physical challenge that included a deadlift, body drag, medicine ball throw, and a kettlebell relay lane, all while wearing full battle gear. Following the physical challenge, soldiers went through a confidence course, then conducted day and night land navigation to close out day three of the competition.



On day four, soldiers competed in the timed multi-weapon challenge that included firing their M4, firing their long-range weapons, and rappelling from a building.



The culmination of the competition on day five consisted of an appearance board and awards ceremony to recognize competitors that displayed exemplary effort and values.



The Best Warrior Competition also allows senior leadership to analyze the readiness of the state and its fighting force.

“The Best Warrior Competition provides a snapshot or a sample size of our best and brightest warriors,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Octavia Williamson, District of Columbia Army National Guard.



Staff Sgt. Dan Abbott with the Virginia National Guard and Spc. Bret Williams with the West Virginia National Guard took top honors and will continue their Best Warrior Competition journey at Nationals being held in Alaska.