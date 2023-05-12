Kalihi, Hawaii Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam While home ported in Yokosuka, Japan.

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (May 18, 2023) A Kalihi, Hawaii and 2019 graduate of Farrington High School is serving aboard the

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54).

Fireman Faustita Asano is a Damage Controlman, also known as DC, serving aboard USS Antietam, forward-deployed to

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

“I decided to join the Navy because I knew it could provide resources that I need to build a solid foundation for my future,” said

Asano. “I want to take advantage of the Navy’s college program while I can get paid to live an independent lifestyle.”

Damage Controlman maintain the ship’s firefighting systems and train the crew to be proficient in responding to multiple casualties.

“Damage Controlman are responsible for keeping the ship afloat no matter what during any emergency,” said Asano. “It’s a tough

job being the main firefighters of the ship.”

Antietam is home ported in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan and Asano enjoys the benefit of living overseas.

“I love the food out here in Japan,” said Asano. “The sushi they make and the barbecue here reminds me of home sometimes. Also

whenever I talk to Japanese people they’ve all been so very welcoming and nice”

Even though it can be exciting to be stationed in a foreign country, there can be some drawbacks for forward-deployed service

members.

“I definitely miss my family,” said Asano. “I can get really busy and it’s hard to talk to them since they’re so far away. But I know the

work I do here is all to help me become better and more productive.”

Asano was also recently selected as the ship’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, in recognition of her work and accomplishments for the

months of January to March.

“I was both humbled and surprised that I was selected.” said Asano. “It was a very proud moment for me when I heard my name

called out throughout the ship. I’m glad all of my hard work has paid off and that I am being recognized for it. It definitely gives me a

confidence boost to keep going and doing my best for the Antietam and the Navy.”

Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of

the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts

with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

