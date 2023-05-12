230516-N-KW492-0013 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Faustita Asano, from Kalihi, Hawaii poses for a photo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7808692
|VIRIN:
|230516-N-KW492-0013
|Resolution:
|3844x3761
|Size:
|960.85 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|KALIHI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Damage Controlman Fireman Faustita Asano, from Kalihi, Hawaii poses for a photo, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kalihi, Hawaii Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam While home ported in Yokosuka, Japan.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT