    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230516-N-KW492-0013 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Faustita Asano, from Kalihi, Hawaii poses for a photo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

