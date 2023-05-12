Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK CWMD Director Discusses U.S.- ROK Extended Deterrence Efforts During Visit to USSTRATCOM

    Photo By Zachary Hada | Maj Gen Park Hu Soung, the director of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff's...... read more read more

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Strategic Command

    On May 17th, Maj Gen Park Hu Soung, the director of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) directorate, and Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, Combined Forces Command Assistant Chief of Staff for Strategic Planning and Policy, met with U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

    The generals continued their ongoing discussion on mutual defense, which has been the bedrock of the U.S.- ROK Alliance for 70 years, and ways to enhance extended deterrence.

    Gen. Cotton emphasized the U.S.'s ironclad commitment to the Alliance and USSTRATCOM's strong and credible capabilities for U.S. extended deterrence.

    Recognizing the importance of being prepared to defend against potential North Korean attacks and nuclear use, Maj Gen Park stressed the importance of the Alliance's work to further strengthen information sharing, consultative mechanisms, joint planning, and execution.

    "For seven decades, the ROK-U.S. Alliance has played an indispensable role in promoting democracy, peace, and economic prosperity while continuing to maintain a robust combined defense posture to defend ROK sovereignty and the Korean public from any threat or adversary," said Maj. Gen. Sofge.

    The U.S. and ROK generals agreed to expand and deepen the cooperation between the major commands of ROK JCS, USSTRATCOM, future ROK Strategic Command, and U.S.-ROK CFC. This included working in lockstep on the Alliance's combined defense posture and planning activities such as a new tabletop exercise to be conducted with USSTRATCOM.

