ROK CWMD Director Discusses U.S.- ROK Extended Deterrence Efforts During Visit to USSTRATCOM

Maj Gen Park Hu Soung, the director of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) directorate, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), discussed mutual defense, which has been the bedrock of the U.S.- ROK Alliance for 70 years, and ways to enhance extended deterrence during an office call on May 17, 2023.

