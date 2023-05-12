Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK CWMD Director Discusses U.S.- ROK Extended Deterrence Efforts During Visit to USSTRATCOM

    ROK CWMD Director Discusses U.S.- ROK Extended Deterrence Efforts During Visit to USSTRATCOM

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Maj Gen Park Hu Soung, the director of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) directorate, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), discussed mutual defense, which has been the bedrock of the U.S.- ROK Alliance for 70 years, and ways to enhance extended deterrence during an office call on May 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 20:31
    VIRIN: 230517-F-HK400-007
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    ROK CWMD Director Discusses U.S.- ROK Extended Deterrence Efforts During Visit to USSTRATCOM

    TAGS

    United States Forces Korea
    United States Strategic Command
    Republic of Korea MND

