NRC Announces Forged by the Sea Award Winners

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23, May 18.
Established to recognize exceptional performance in enlisted and officer production, processing and recruiter training, the Forged by the Sea Award winners represent the “best of the best” within recruiting nation. The second quarter cycle ran from January 1 through March 31, 2023.
The winners are as follows:
Active Component (AC): Presented to the top recruiter at each NAVTALACQGRU who attains the highest net number of combined Active, NAT and TAR new contracts.
ABH1 Anthony Similton, NTAG Atlanta
EN1 Davinia Kelly, NTAG Carolina
ABE2Randell Delfin, NTAG Empire State
NC1 Christopher Donahue, NTAG Pittsburgh
ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond
ABF1 Andrew Miller, NTAG Heartland
BM2 Corisha Hardy, NATG Jacksonville
IC2 Naivy Rodriguezortiz, NTAG Miami
EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville
HM1 Wilfredo Soto, NTAG New England
RS2 Justin Robertson, NTAG New Orleans
ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley
EN2 Thierryarmand Sileukameni, NTAG Philadelphia
ET2 Spencer Kiley, NTAG Northern Plains
FC1 Isaac Lozano, NTAG Phoenix
ABF2 Emir Perinblack, NTAG Pacific
IC1 Natasia Yanez, NTAG San Antonio
GM1 Miguel Restrepo, NTAG Golden Gate
ABH2 Anthony Saunders, NTAG Rocky Mountain
MM2 Michie Saint, NTAG Pacific Northwest
HT1 Daminion Felder, NTAG Red River
HM2 Brandon Henthorne, NTAG Houston
BU1 Donal Guffey, NTAG Portland
QM1 Lauren Wulff, NTAG Mid America
SW1 David Lopez, NTAG Great Lakes
EM1 Jose Ibarraguzman, NTAG Southwest
Reserve Component (RC): Presented to the Prior Service (PS) recruiters who attain the highest number of new PS affiliations.
BM1 Virginia Potter, NRRC Area Northeast
AT2 Kevin Martinez-Cruz, NRRC Area Northwest
NC2 Trevor Swanson, NRRC Area Central
MA1 Victor Martinez, NRRC Area Southwest
EM2 Virangelo Almazan, NRRC Area Southwest
Quality: Presented to the recruiter from each NAVTALACQGRU who produces the most 65+ AFQT new contracts.
BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh
ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond
OS2 Elizabeth Dougherty, NTAG Atlanta
BM1 Renmarkus Beavin, NTAG Carolina
MM1 Weng Chan, NTAG Empire State
FC1 Donald Seelhoff, NTAG Heartland
AT2 Delonte Johnson, NTAG Jacksonville
GM1 Matthew Pruskauer, NTAG Miami
EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville
NC1 Davis Archer, NTAG New England
BU1 Juan HernandezVazquez, NTAG New Orleans
ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley
YN2 Paul Johnson, NTAG Philadelphia
NC1 David Springer, NTAG Northern Plains
EN1 Austin Lund, NTAG Phoenix
RS1 Faanofoilefagao Alesana, NTAG Pacific
ISC Ty Detloff, NTAG San Antonio
ET2 Tristan Lamy, NTAG Golden Gate
YN2 Dillon Yates, NTAG Rocky Mountain
HT2 Meghan Wadsworth, NTAG Pacific Northwest
ABF2 Shane Wilhelm, NTAG Red River
MMN1 Thein Vu, NTAG Houston
BM1 Abdalla Gad, NTAG Portland
STG2 Kyle Knudson, NTAG Mid America
CSS1 Andrew Davis, NTAG Great Lakes
BM1 Dustin Borges, NTAG Southwest
Cyberspace Recruiter: Presented to the cyberspace recruiter who generated the highest number of new contracts.
EN1 Austin Ritter, CNRC E-Talent
Classifier: Presented to the top two classifiers from each region who classified the highest number of applicants into priority ratings shipping in the 2nd Quarter.
BM2 Devante Mitchell, NTAG Atlanta
PS2 Krysten Johnson, NTAG Miami
MMA1 David Zalian, NTAG Great Lakes
PS2 Elizabeth Santos, NTAG Pacific Northwest
Warrior Challenge Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most new Warrior Challenge (WC) contracts.
BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh
ET2 Marcus Watkins, NTAG Rocky Mountain
Nuclear Program Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most Nuclear Field (NF) new contracts.
MM1 Michael Okray, NTAG San Antonio
CM1 Lucas Ranberger, NTAG Ohio River Valley
Warrior Challenge (WC) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned WC goal.
SOCS Joseph Brackett, NTAG New England
SOCS John McDonough, NTAG Northern Plains
Nuclear Field (NF) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned NF goal.
ETN1 Chaz Schrader, NTAG Phoenix
MMN1 Jacob Denham Barrett, NTAG New Orleans
Officer Recruiter (OR) Diversity: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest total number of applications for African American, Hispanic, and Asian Pacific Islanders ordered to the professional review board.
LCDR Ryan Holman, NTAG Carolina
HMC Jennifer Muldrew, NTAG Richmond
BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest
LT John Erwin Mackay, NTAG Pacific
Officer Recruiter (OR) Nuclear: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of NUPOC applicants sent to interview.
LT Erica Hampton, NTAG Mid-America
LT Cristal Rubio, NTAG Houston
LCDR Leonard Taylor, NTAG Heartland
AE1 Delford Lassiter, NTAG Carolina
Chaplain Recruiter: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of Chaplain applications submitted to Chaplain Appointment and Retention Eligibility (CARE) Advisory Group.
NC1 Sarah Boykin, NTAG New England
NC1 Larissa Jackson, NTAG Mid-America
Reserve Medical: Presented to the top recruiters at NRRC with the highest combined RC Medical Direct Commission Officer (DCO) and Navy Veteran (NAVET) applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).
LT Melissa Bagwell-Seifert, NRRC Area Southeast
LCDR Mary Sweeney, NRRC Area Northeast
Active Medical: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest combined Active Component (AC) medical applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).
HMC Eric Burgos, NTAG Rocky Mountain
BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest
HMC David Cooley, NTAG Philadelphia
LTJG Sutarto Soeng, NTAG Richmond
Active General Officer: Presented to the top recruiter with highest number of General Officer (GENOFF) applications sent to board.
LT Nicolette Santora, NTAG Carolina
LT Stephanie Fultano, NTAG Philadelphia
LT Douglas Wendling, NTAG Rocky Mountain
NC1 Evan Heald, NTAG Phoenix
Reserve General Officer: Presented to the top two recruiters at Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC) with highest number of EDO (reserve) or Reserve General Officer (GENOFF) applicants submissions.
LT Campbell Stubbs, NRRC Area Northwest
LCDR Diana Bunt, NRRC Area Northeast
Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO): Presented to the top DLCPO from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.
NCC Ryan Mortley, NTAG Great Lakes
NCC Brian Schrier, NTAG Rocky Mountain
NCC Chasity Defransico, NTAG Southwest
NCC Steven Exum, NTAG Phoenix
NCC Jesse Lilley, NTAG San Antonio
NCC Rodvik Campbell, NTAG Carolina
NCC Ricky Alexander, NTAG Empire State
NCC Jayson Facey, NTAG Miami
NCC Molly DaCosta, NTAG New Orleans
NCC Erik Andrews, NTAG Ohio River Valley
NCC Joanne Hughes, NRRC Area Southwest
NCC Fasil Azbite , NRRC Area Northwest
NCC Daniel Mackel, NRRC Area Central
NC1 Aaron Thomas, NRRC Area Northeast
NCC Linley Huff , NRRC Area Southeast
Recruiter in Charge (RinC): Presented to the top RinCs from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.
NC1 Brian Baldwin, NTAG Carolina
EM1 Jie Luo, NTAG Empire State
EMCS Willard Haskell, NTAG Nashville
NC1 John Kieffer, NTAG New England
NCC Shauna Lambert, NTAG Richmond
NC1 Andrew Burris, NTAG Rocky Mountain
NC1 Darryl Robinson, NTAG Southwest
AO1 Jovani Maguregui , NTAG Phoenix
NC1 Zhong Yang, NTAG Pacific
OS1 Tamiska Blue, NTAG Houston
NC1 Antonio Gutierrez, NRRC Area Northwest
NC1 Tiffany Evans, NRRC Area Southwest
NC1 Christopher Jordan, NRRC Area Northeast
NC1 Tiffany Nelson, NRRC Area Central
NC1 Michael Palomino, NRRC Area Southeast
Delayed Entry Program Coordinator (DEPCO): Presented to the top DEPCO from each region who maintain the highest percentage of shipping goal attainment.
MM2 Madelaine Marcelino, NTAG Golden Gate
NC1 Ty Elmquist, NTAG Pittsburgh
“The National Chief Recruiter and I take pleasure in announcing the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23,” said Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, commander, Navy recruiting Command. “Congratulations and great job for all the hard work! Your work in the field is the key to Navy Recruiting Command’s success.”
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
