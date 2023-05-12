NRC Announces Forged by the Sea Award Winners

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23, May 18.



Established to recognize exceptional performance in enlisted and officer production, processing and recruiter training, the Forged by the Sea Award winners represent the “best of the best” within recruiting nation. The second quarter cycle ran from January 1 through March 31, 2023.



The winners are as follows:



Active Component (AC): Presented to the top recruiter at each NAVTALACQGRU who attains the highest net number of combined Active, NAT and TAR new contracts.

ABH1 Anthony Similton, NTAG Atlanta

EN1 Davinia Kelly, NTAG Carolina

ABE2Randell Delfin, NTAG Empire State

NC1 Christopher Donahue, NTAG Pittsburgh

ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond

ABF1 Andrew Miller, NTAG Heartland

BM2 Corisha Hardy, NATG Jacksonville

IC2 Naivy Rodriguezortiz, NTAG Miami

EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville

HM1 Wilfredo Soto, NTAG New England

RS2 Justin Robertson, NTAG New Orleans

ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley

EN2 Thierryarmand Sileukameni, NTAG Philadelphia

ET2 Spencer Kiley, NTAG Northern Plains

FC1 Isaac Lozano, NTAG Phoenix

ABF2 Emir Perinblack, NTAG Pacific

IC1 Natasia Yanez, NTAG San Antonio

GM1 Miguel Restrepo, NTAG Golden Gate

ABH2 Anthony Saunders, NTAG Rocky Mountain

MM2 Michie Saint, NTAG Pacific Northwest

HT1 Daminion Felder, NTAG Red River

HM2 Brandon Henthorne, NTAG Houston

BU1 Donal Guffey, NTAG Portland

QM1 Lauren Wulff, NTAG Mid America

SW1 David Lopez, NTAG Great Lakes

EM1 Jose Ibarraguzman, NTAG Southwest



Reserve Component (RC): Presented to the Prior Service (PS) recruiters who attain the highest number of new PS affiliations.

BM1 Virginia Potter, NRRC Area Northeast

AT2 Kevin Martinez-Cruz, NRRC Area Northwest

NC2 Trevor Swanson, NRRC Area Central

MA1 Victor Martinez, NRRC Area Southwest

EM2 Virangelo Almazan, NRRC Area Southwest



Quality: Presented to the recruiter from each NAVTALACQGRU who produces the most 65+ AFQT new contracts.

BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh

ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond

OS2 Elizabeth Dougherty, NTAG Atlanta

BM1 Renmarkus Beavin, NTAG Carolina

MM1 Weng Chan, NTAG Empire State

FC1 Donald Seelhoff, NTAG Heartland

AT2 Delonte Johnson, NTAG Jacksonville

GM1 Matthew Pruskauer, NTAG Miami

EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville

NC1 Davis Archer, NTAG New England

BU1 Juan HernandezVazquez, NTAG New Orleans

ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley

YN2 Paul Johnson, NTAG Philadelphia

NC1 David Springer, NTAG Northern Plains

EN1 Austin Lund, NTAG Phoenix

RS1 Faanofoilefagao Alesana, NTAG Pacific

ISC Ty Detloff, NTAG San Antonio

ET2 Tristan Lamy, NTAG Golden Gate

YN2 Dillon Yates, NTAG Rocky Mountain

HT2 Meghan Wadsworth, NTAG Pacific Northwest

ABF2 Shane Wilhelm, NTAG Red River

MMN1 Thein Vu, NTAG Houston

BM1 Abdalla Gad, NTAG Portland

STG2 Kyle Knudson, NTAG Mid America

CSS1 Andrew Davis, NTAG Great Lakes

BM1 Dustin Borges, NTAG Southwest



Cyberspace Recruiter: Presented to the cyberspace recruiter who generated the highest number of new contracts.

EN1 Austin Ritter, CNRC E-Talent



Classifier: Presented to the top two classifiers from each region who classified the highest number of applicants into priority ratings shipping in the 2nd Quarter.

BM2 Devante Mitchell, NTAG Atlanta

PS2 Krysten Johnson, NTAG Miami

MMA1 David Zalian, NTAG Great Lakes

PS2 Elizabeth Santos, NTAG Pacific Northwest



Warrior Challenge Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most new Warrior Challenge (WC) contracts.

BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh

ET2 Marcus Watkins, NTAG Rocky Mountain



Nuclear Program Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most Nuclear Field (NF) new contracts.

MM1 Michael Okray, NTAG San Antonio

CM1 Lucas Ranberger, NTAG Ohio River Valley



Warrior Challenge (WC) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned WC goal.

SOCS Joseph Brackett, NTAG New England

SOCS John McDonough, NTAG Northern Plains



Nuclear Field (NF) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned NF goal.

ETN1 Chaz Schrader, NTAG Phoenix

MMN1 Jacob Denham Barrett, NTAG New Orleans



Officer Recruiter (OR) Diversity: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest total number of applications for African American, Hispanic, and Asian Pacific Islanders ordered to the professional review board.

LCDR Ryan Holman, NTAG Carolina

HMC Jennifer Muldrew, NTAG Richmond

BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest

LT John Erwin Mackay, NTAG Pacific



Officer Recruiter (OR) Nuclear: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of NUPOC applicants sent to interview.

LT Erica Hampton, NTAG Mid-America

LT Cristal Rubio, NTAG Houston

LCDR Leonard Taylor, NTAG Heartland

AE1 Delford Lassiter, NTAG Carolina



Chaplain Recruiter: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of Chaplain applications submitted to Chaplain Appointment and Retention Eligibility (CARE) Advisory Group.

NC1 Sarah Boykin, NTAG New England

NC1 Larissa Jackson, NTAG Mid-America



Reserve Medical: Presented to the top recruiters at NRRC with the highest combined RC Medical Direct Commission Officer (DCO) and Navy Veteran (NAVET) applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).

LT Melissa Bagwell-Seifert, NRRC Area Southeast

LCDR Mary Sweeney, NRRC Area Northeast



Active Medical: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest combined Active Component (AC) medical applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).

HMC Eric Burgos, NTAG Rocky Mountain

BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest

HMC David Cooley, NTAG Philadelphia

LTJG Sutarto Soeng, NTAG Richmond



Active General Officer: Presented to the top recruiter with highest number of General Officer (GENOFF) applications sent to board.

LT Nicolette Santora, NTAG Carolina

LT Stephanie Fultano, NTAG Philadelphia

LT Douglas Wendling, NTAG Rocky Mountain

NC1 Evan Heald, NTAG Phoenix



Reserve General Officer: Presented to the top two recruiters at Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC) with highest number of EDO (reserve) or Reserve General Officer (GENOFF) applicants submissions.

LT Campbell Stubbs, NRRC Area Northwest

LCDR Diana Bunt, NRRC Area Northeast



Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO): Presented to the top DLCPO from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.

NCC Ryan Mortley, NTAG Great Lakes

NCC Brian Schrier, NTAG Rocky Mountain

NCC Chasity Defransico, NTAG Southwest

NCC Steven Exum, NTAG Phoenix

NCC Jesse Lilley, NTAG San Antonio

NCC Rodvik Campbell, NTAG Carolina

NCC Ricky Alexander, NTAG Empire State

NCC Jayson Facey, NTAG Miami

NCC Molly DaCosta, NTAG New Orleans

NCC Erik Andrews, NTAG Ohio River Valley

NCC Joanne Hughes, NRRC Area Southwest

NCC Fasil Azbite , NRRC Area Northwest

NCC Daniel Mackel, NRRC Area Central

NC1 Aaron Thomas, NRRC Area Northeast

NCC Linley Huff , NRRC Area Southeast



Recruiter in Charge (RinC): Presented to the top RinCs from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.

NC1 Brian Baldwin, NTAG Carolina

EM1 Jie Luo, NTAG Empire State

EMCS Willard Haskell, NTAG Nashville

NC1 John Kieffer, NTAG New England

NCC Shauna Lambert, NTAG Richmond

NC1 Andrew Burris, NTAG Rocky Mountain

NC1 Darryl Robinson, NTAG Southwest

AO1 Jovani Maguregui , NTAG Phoenix

NC1 Zhong Yang, NTAG Pacific

OS1 Tamiska Blue, NTAG Houston

NC1 Antonio Gutierrez, NRRC Area Northwest

NC1 Tiffany Evans, NRRC Area Southwest

NC1 Christopher Jordan, NRRC Area Northeast

NC1 Tiffany Nelson, NRRC Area Central

NC1 Michael Palomino, NRRC Area Southeast



Delayed Entry Program Coordinator (DEPCO): Presented to the top DEPCO from each region who maintain the highest percentage of shipping goal attainment.

MM2 Madelaine Marcelino, NTAG Golden Gate

NC1 Ty Elmquist, NTAG Pittsburgh



“The National Chief Recruiter and I take pleasure in announcing the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23,” said Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, commander, Navy recruiting Command. “Congratulations and great job for all the hard work! Your work in the field is the key to Navy Recruiting Command’s success.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

