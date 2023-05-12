Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Announces Forged by the Sea Award Winners

    TN, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Madrigal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23, May 18.

    Established to recognize exceptional performance in enlisted and officer production, processing and recruiter training, the Forged by the Sea Award winners represent the “best of the best” within recruiting nation. The second quarter cycle ran from January 1 through March 31, 2023.

    The winners are as follows:

    Active Component (AC): Presented to the top recruiter at each NAVTALACQGRU who attains the highest net number of combined Active, NAT and TAR new contracts.
    ABH1 Anthony Similton, NTAG Atlanta
    EN1 Davinia Kelly, NTAG Carolina
    ABE2Randell Delfin, NTAG Empire State
    NC1 Christopher Donahue, NTAG Pittsburgh
    ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond
    ABF1 Andrew Miller, NTAG Heartland
    BM2 Corisha Hardy, NATG Jacksonville
    IC2 Naivy Rodriguezortiz, NTAG Miami
    EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville
    HM1 Wilfredo Soto, NTAG New England
    RS2 Justin Robertson, NTAG New Orleans
    ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley
    EN2 Thierryarmand Sileukameni, NTAG Philadelphia
    ET2 Spencer Kiley, NTAG Northern Plains
    FC1 Isaac Lozano, NTAG Phoenix
    ABF2 Emir Perinblack, NTAG Pacific
    IC1 Natasia Yanez, NTAG San Antonio
    GM1 Miguel Restrepo, NTAG Golden Gate
    ABH2 Anthony Saunders, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    MM2 Michie Saint, NTAG Pacific Northwest
    HT1 Daminion Felder, NTAG Red River
    HM2 Brandon Henthorne, NTAG Houston
    BU1 Donal Guffey, NTAG Portland
    QM1 Lauren Wulff, NTAG Mid America
    SW1 David Lopez, NTAG Great Lakes
    EM1 Jose Ibarraguzman, NTAG Southwest

    Reserve Component (RC): Presented to the Prior Service (PS) recruiters who attain the highest number of new PS affiliations.
    BM1 Virginia Potter, NRRC Area Northeast
    AT2 Kevin Martinez-Cruz, NRRC Area Northwest
    NC2 Trevor Swanson, NRRC Area Central
    MA1 Victor Martinez, NRRC Area Southwest
    EM2 Virangelo Almazan, NRRC Area Southwest

    Quality: Presented to the recruiter from each NAVTALACQGRU who produces the most 65+ AFQT new contracts.
    BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh
    ABH1 Rafael Caba, NTAG Richmond
    OS2 Elizabeth Dougherty, NTAG Atlanta
    BM1 Renmarkus Beavin, NTAG Carolina
    MM1 Weng Chan, NTAG Empire State
    FC1 Donald Seelhoff, NTAG Heartland
    AT2 Delonte Johnson, NTAG Jacksonville
    GM1 Matthew Pruskauer, NTAG Miami
    EO1 Rachel Thompson, NTAG Nashville
    NC1 Davis Archer, NTAG New England
    BU1 Juan HernandezVazquez, NTAG New Orleans
    ABH2 Walter Rutherford, NTAG Ohio River Valley
    YN2 Paul Johnson, NTAG Philadelphia
    NC1 David Springer, NTAG Northern Plains
    EN1 Austin Lund, NTAG Phoenix
    RS1 Faanofoilefagao Alesana, NTAG Pacific
    ISC Ty Detloff, NTAG San Antonio
    ET2 Tristan Lamy, NTAG Golden Gate
    YN2 Dillon Yates, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    HT2 Meghan Wadsworth, NTAG Pacific Northwest
    ABF2 Shane Wilhelm, NTAG Red River
    MMN1 Thein Vu, NTAG Houston
    BM1 Abdalla Gad, NTAG Portland
    STG2 Kyle Knudson, NTAG Mid America
    CSS1 Andrew Davis, NTAG Great Lakes
    BM1 Dustin Borges, NTAG Southwest

    Cyberspace Recruiter: Presented to the cyberspace recruiter who generated the highest number of new contracts.
    EN1 Austin Ritter, CNRC E-Talent

    Classifier: Presented to the top two classifiers from each region who classified the highest number of applicants into priority ratings shipping in the 2nd Quarter.
    BM2 Devante Mitchell, NTAG Atlanta
    PS2 Krysten Johnson, NTAG Miami
    MMA1 David Zalian, NTAG Great Lakes
    PS2 Elizabeth Santos, NTAG Pacific Northwest

    Warrior Challenge Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most new Warrior Challenge (WC) contracts.
    BM2 James Breiding, NTAG Pittsburgh
    ET2 Marcus Watkins, NTAG Rocky Mountain

    Nuclear Program Recruiter: Presented to one recruiter in each region who attains the most Nuclear Field (NF) new contracts.
    MM1 Michael Okray, NTAG San Antonio
    CM1 Lucas Ranberger, NTAG Ohio River Valley

    Warrior Challenge (WC) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned WC goal.
    SOCS Joseph Brackett, NTAG New England
    SOCS John McDonough, NTAG Northern Plains

    Nuclear Field (NF) Coordinator: Presented to the top coordinator in each region who attains the highest percent of assigned NF goal.
    ETN1 Chaz Schrader, NTAG Phoenix
    MMN1 Jacob Denham Barrett, NTAG New Orleans

    Officer Recruiter (OR) Diversity: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest total number of applications for African American, Hispanic, and Asian Pacific Islanders ordered to the professional review board.
    LCDR Ryan Holman, NTAG Carolina
    HMC Jennifer Muldrew, NTAG Richmond
    BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest
    LT John Erwin Mackay, NTAG Pacific

    Officer Recruiter (OR) Nuclear: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of NUPOC applicants sent to interview.
    LT Erica Hampton, NTAG Mid-America
    LT Cristal Rubio, NTAG Houston
    LCDR Leonard Taylor, NTAG Heartland
    AE1 Delford Lassiter, NTAG Carolina

    Chaplain Recruiter: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest number of Chaplain applications submitted to Chaplain Appointment and Retention Eligibility (CARE) Advisory Group.
    NC1 Sarah Boykin, NTAG New England
    NC1 Larissa Jackson, NTAG Mid-America

    Reserve Medical: Presented to the top recruiters at NRRC with the highest combined RC Medical Direct Commission Officer (DCO) and Navy Veteran (NAVET) applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).
    LT Melissa Bagwell-Seifert, NRRC Area Southeast
    LCDR Mary Sweeney, NRRC Area Northeast

    Active Medical: Presented to the top recruiters with the highest combined Active Component (AC) medical applications (MC, DC, MSC, NC).
    HMC Eric Burgos, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    BUC Rouel Augstin, NTAG Southwest
    HMC David Cooley, NTAG Philadelphia
    LTJG Sutarto Soeng, NTAG Richmond

    Active General Officer: Presented to the top recruiter with highest number of General Officer (GENOFF) applications sent to board.
    LT Nicolette Santora, NTAG Carolina
    LT Stephanie Fultano, NTAG Philadelphia
    LT Douglas Wendling, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    NC1 Evan Heald, NTAG Phoenix

    Reserve General Officer: Presented to the top two recruiters at Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC) with highest number of EDO (reserve) or Reserve General Officer (GENOFF) applicants submissions.
    LT Campbell Stubbs, NRRC Area Northwest
    LCDR Diana Bunt, NRRC Area Northeast

    Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO): Presented to the top DLCPO from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.
    NCC Ryan Mortley, NTAG Great Lakes
    NCC Brian Schrier, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    NCC Chasity Defransico, NTAG Southwest
    NCC Steven Exum, NTAG Phoenix
    NCC Jesse Lilley, NTAG San Antonio
    NCC Rodvik Campbell, NTAG Carolina
    NCC Ricky Alexander, NTAG Empire State
    NCC Jayson Facey, NTAG Miami
    NCC Molly DaCosta, NTAG New Orleans
    NCC Erik Andrews, NTAG Ohio River Valley
    NCC Joanne Hughes, NRRC Area Southwest
    NCC Fasil Azbite , NRRC Area Northwest
    NCC Daniel Mackel, NRRC Area Central
    NC1 Aaron Thomas, NRRC Area Northeast
    NCC Linley Huff , NRRC Area Southeast

    Recruiter in Charge (RinC): Presented to the top RinCs from each region who attain the highest percentage of New Contract Objective (NCO) attainment.
    NC1 Brian Baldwin, NTAG Carolina
    EM1 Jie Luo, NTAG Empire State
    EMCS Willard Haskell, NTAG Nashville
    NC1 John Kieffer, NTAG New England
    NCC Shauna Lambert, NTAG Richmond
    NC1 Andrew Burris, NTAG Rocky Mountain
    NC1 Darryl Robinson, NTAG Southwest
    AO1 Jovani Maguregui , NTAG Phoenix
    NC1 Zhong Yang, NTAG Pacific
    OS1 Tamiska Blue, NTAG Houston
    NC1 Antonio Gutierrez, NRRC Area Northwest
    NC1 Tiffany Evans, NRRC Area Southwest
    NC1 Christopher Jordan, NRRC Area Northeast
    NC1 Tiffany Nelson, NRRC Area Central
    NC1 Michael Palomino, NRRC Area Southeast

    Delayed Entry Program Coordinator (DEPCO): Presented to the top DEPCO from each region who maintain the highest percentage of shipping goal attainment.
    MM2 Madelaine Marcelino, NTAG Golden Gate
    NC1 Ty Elmquist, NTAG Pittsburgh

    “The National Chief Recruiter and I take pleasure in announcing the Forged by the Sea Award Winners for Quarter Two, FY23,” said Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, commander, Navy recruiting Command. “Congratulations and great job for all the hard work! Your work in the field is the key to Navy Recruiting Command’s success.”

    Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

