DLA celebrates Hall of Fame 2023 members

Six former Defense Logistics Agency employees became new members of DLA’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at its headquarters May 18.



DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, who served as the host of the ceremony, said the members of the Hall of Fame are among those responsible for the success of the organization.



“Our impeccable reputation, earned over nearly 62 years of outstanding support to our warfighters and our nation, can be attributed to these remarkable individuals and many like them. Whatever successes we achieve today, whatever insights and innovations, can be traced back to such legacies as our Hall of Fame,” she said.



Established in 1998, this year marks the 25th anniversary of DLA’s Hall of Fame, she added.



This year’s six inductees served a combined total of 132 years of federal service, Skubic said, and brings the total number of Hall of Fame members to 143.



“That’s an impressive amount of experience, especially when you consider the quality of their service during their incredible careers,” Skubic said.



This year’s inductees are:

• Kay Bushman

• Alma Charles

• Thomas Daley

• David Falvey

• Air Force Maj. Gen Mark Johnson

• John Kurtz





Kay Bushman



Bushman had a 31-year legal career with DLA Energy, retiring as senior counsel. Support to long-term contracting, bulk fuel storage contracts, and legislative proposals to amend laws authorizing long-term fuel storage contracts were central to Bushman’s contributions to DLA Energy. She was one of three DLA Energy employees to join a team of Defense Department and embassy officials who traveled to Kyrgyzstan to address instability in the area that threatened mission failure at the Manas Transit Center. She also advised senior leaders and the acquisition workforce on the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and issues related to alternative energy.



Prior to the ceremony, Bushman said she reviewed the careers of some of her mentors and colleagues and realized many of them were also Hall of Famers.



“It’s sort of like going to university and realizing you’ve been taught by 12 Nobel Prize winners,” she said.



She thanked her colleagues at DLA Energy in the legal office as well as the contracting officers, environmentalists, engineers, quality specialists, logistics experts, financial experts, and supply officers she worked with throughout her career.



“My role as a lawyer has evolved over the years, though providing sound legal advice was always at the core. But you can't be a good lawyer if you don't have good clients,” she said.



Alma Charles



Charles completed her 40-year career as the division chief of DLA Aviation’s Aviation Commodities Division. She twice served as the temporary deputy director of supplier operations. She also was an essential part in sustaining about 1.5 million national item identification numbers supporting 1,800 weapons system. She helped introduce the automated inventory management system and the first online requisition processing system, both of which evolved into systemic processes that are still in use today. Charles earned numerous honors and awards throughout her career, including the Distinguished Career Service Award, the federal government’s highest honor for civilian employees.



She began her career as an intern and was the first Black supply operations inventory management specialist.



“My focus over 40 years of government service was to support the warfighter because the warfighter kept us safe day by day, and we needed to have equipment on hand and in time to order,” she said.



Throughout her career, Charles served as a champion for change, diversity, inclusion and equality for the workforce.





“One of the things that I found was the agency helped me grow in leadership skills and sensitivity to develop positive morale among the workforce. When you're dealing with people and diverse personalities, there's a lot on your shoulders,” she said.





Thomas Daley



Daley was the former deputy director of the subsistence supply chain at DLA Troop Support, where he managed the acquisition and worldwide support of food and food service equipment. Throughout his 36-year federal career, he held several key roles including chief of the pharmaceutical team at the Defense Supply Center Philadelphia, chief of several industrial hardware commodity business units at the Defense Industrial Supply Center, and chief of the contract review, pricing and policy office at DISC. He created the Manufacture Price Agreement program, which established upfront pricing agreements between DLA Troop Support and food manufacturers. The program is still used today.



Daley reflected on his career at DLA Troop Support, including its workforce.



“Throughout every job I had, I witnessed DLA Troop Support employees do amazing things. They developed and implemented acquisition strategies and logistics solutions that provided the customer exactly what they needed, when they needed it at the best price. They also would do anything that was necessary to deliver the best supply chain solution in support of the warfighter,” he said.



He thanked his team at the subsistence supply chain, where he worked for the last 12 years of his career.



“I can tell you without a doubt that that time subsistence was probably the most challenging yet rewarding time of my career,” Daley said.





David Falvey



Falvey was a leader in transforming DLA’s business practices and aging IT systems. He was the first program manager for Business Systems Modernization. He helped design a modern IT framework that allowed DLA to expand its global logistics mission in support of DOD and other federal agencies. He then worked with Pentagon officials to get approval for what eventually became a $750 million program that lasted over seven years. He was selected for Senior Executive Service in 2001 and served as DLA’s first Program Executive Officer until June 2008.



“I could never have imagined that in 1998 when I arrived at DLA that I would attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. To think that I might be here in the future was just not fathomable to me. I admired DLA when I was in the Navy, and felt I had the best job in [the Defense Department] when I arrived here,” he said.



He thanked his colleagues from throughout his career and recalled many late-night meetings with DLA Information Operations, which were jokingly called seances.



“I was given a team and leaders that allowed me to meet the challenges and get the things done. There's no way I could have imagined that I would be as successful as I was, so thank you for that,” Falvey said.



Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Johnson



Johnson was the commander of DLA Aviation for two years, where he improved warfighter support by increasing material availability. He then became the head of DLA Logistics Operations, where he stood up the Agency Synchronization and Operations Center and created the DLA Readiness Dashboard. He also led DLA’s support to U.S. Northern Command in 2017 after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria struck. He oversaw support totaling $1.3 billion in material and services, including delivery of over 900 generators to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Puerto Rico as well as $225 million worth of power poles, cables and electrical materials used to restore local power grids.



He thanked his colleagues and DLA leadership for their help, vision and guidance that provided billions of dollars of savings to the nation.



“The story today is one of thanks and how thankful I am had to have had a small hand in writing the history of this great agency. But I'm most optimistic about the history that's still in the works, that each of you are writing today. As you write that story, please know how much your work is appreciated, how meaningful it is, and most of all, how much you make a difference to soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardians, and a host of others who have no idea the complexity that it takes to get this job done,” Johnson said.





John Kurtz



Kurtz made numerous contributions during his 25-year career at DLA. He was the director of DLA Distribution Finance from 2006 to 2016, where he established the major subordinate command as the financial proponent for the DOD and transformed it into an efficient and effective commercial foundation for the warfighter. He led DLA Distribution’s financial transformation and empowered his workforce for maximum efficiency and effectiveness. He enabled DLA Distribution to manage more than 10,000 employees, with an $87 billion budget, and 54 million square feet of storage facilities worldwide.



“This is just a fantastic honor, and I'm extremely grateful to be recognized as a member of this year's Hall of Fame class,” Kurtz said.



He summed his career at DLA with one word: gratitude.



“I spent my entire career working for DLA, and I can honestly say I never once desired to leave for so-called greener pastures. I can't imagine working for an agency more dedicated to the care well-being and training of its workforce. I remain convinced there is none other like DLA,” Kurtz said.



Each inductee received a medal to wear during the ceremony, as well as a commemorative plaque, a congratulatory letter from the DLA director and a DLA Hall of Fame lapel pin. Inductees’ spouses or family member received a certificate of appreciation.



Among the inductees family, friends and coworkers at this year’s ceremony was retired Army Lt. Col. William McNamara, the son of DLA’s first director Army Lt. Gen. Andrew McNamara, and new inductee Johnson’s uncle.



