Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives in Sasebo, Japan

SASEBO, Japan - The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and units from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 arrived in Sasebo, Japan, for a scheduled port visit, May 19.



Nimitz arrived in Sasebo after most recently conducting operations in the South China Sea, a port visit to Laem Chabang, Thailand, and operations in the Philippine Sea.



“For over 70 years, since the beginning of our formal alliance in 1951 with the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, the partnership between our two countries has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, CSG 11. “Thank you for hosting our Carrier Strike Group to your fabulous and beautiful country. We look forward to participating in professional engagements while meeting Sasebo’s amazing people and experiencing its locales and culture.”



Over 5,000 CSG 11 Sailors will enjoy a variety of cultural and recreational excursions hosted by morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR), and enjoy Sasebo and neighboring cities in Nagasaki prefecture.



CSG 11 is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

