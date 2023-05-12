BOAT SAFETY: “We’re Going to Need a SAFER Boat!”

NORFOLK, Va. -- You know the movie, the one from the ‘70s with the shark? The cinematic hit, Jaws, may have intimidated even the saltiest of Sailors to swim in the ocean. But the truth is, the real thing to fear in the water isn’t a vicious blood-thirsty shark or “needing a bigger boat” − it’s complacency with boating safety.

This year’s National Safe Boating Week is May 20-26 and the Naval Safety Command encourages all boaters to brush up on their boat safety skills and prepare for the boating season. This annual campaign kicks off before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Boating offers wide-ranging recreational opportunities to the U.S. population, whether it be on our oceans, thousands of lakes and reservoirs or many river systems. It’s no wonder there are nearly 12 million registered vessels nation-wide. But with all those numbers come the countless boat operators and passengers who may or may not know boating safety.

There are a lot of safety tips and requirements to know while boating. The National Safety Boating Council recommends these tips for boaters:

• Take a boating safety course. Gain knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.

• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to ensure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.

• Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration and communication equipment on board before you leave the dock.

• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.

• Use an engine cut-off switch - it’s the law. An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

• Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.

• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2021 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout, according to U.S. Coast Guard data.

• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.

• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities, according to U.S. Coast Guard data. Always designate a sober skipper.

• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite and cell phones are all important devices in an emergency. Make sure that more than one person knows how to operate.

We can’t control the actions of others on the water even with avoiding as much risk as possible and we can’t control what may lie beneath the surface, but we can mitigate our risks on the water. Boating safety complacency is avoidable and it is crucial to remember each time you embark on any vessel. In this life, you have one take and there is no stunt double for the risky scenes. Keep in mind there is ‘no sequel to your life’.

For more information and resources from the National Safe Boating Council’s Safe Boating Campaign, visit https://safeboatingcampaign.com

For more information and resources from the Naval Safety Command, visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:54 Story ID: 445034 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOAT SAFETY: “We’re Going to Need a SAFER Boat!”, by Leslie Tomaino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.