ARE YOU PREPARED? Commissaries offer savings on emergency supplies

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Meteorologists are literally running out of names to tag the number of severe storms that have occurred over the past three years.



Although the hurricane forecast for 2023 is expected to be slightly lower than last year, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) advises its patrons to be ready for the unexpected and use their benefit to save money on their emergency supplies, said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“It’s too late to wonder what you have on hand for an emergency when the hurricane has shut everything down,” Saucedo said. “However, if you take the time to create a disaster plan before the storm hits then you can use your commissary benefit to help you save at least 25 percent on your supplies.”



From April through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store.



The North Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 to Nov. 30 and covers the North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Tornado season is April to July.



The Accuweather forecast for 2023 calls for 11-15 named storms, four to eight of which will be hurricanes, with one to three of the hurricanes potentially being category 3 or higher (winds exceeding 111 mph). The weather service also forecasts a below average season of about 1,055 to 1,200 tornadoes hitting the United States during 2023.



Whether it’s Mother Nature or a manmade crisis, emergency preparedness officials encourage prior planning with a disaster supply kit that includes the following items:



• Water – at least one gallon daily, per person (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

• Nonperishable foods – canned meats, fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, raisins, cereal, crackers, cookies, energy bars, granola, peanut butter, and foods for infants and the elderly (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

• Paper goods – writing paper, paper plates, paper towels and toilet paper

• Writing utensils – pens, pencils (manual pencil sharpeners), markers

• Cooking items – pots, pans, baking sheets, cooking utensils, charcoal, a grill and a manual can opener

• First-aid kit – including bandages, medicines and prescription medications

• Cleaning materials – bleach, sanitizing spray, and hand and laundry soap

• Toiletries – personal hygiene items and moist wipes

• Pet care items – food, water, muzzle, leash, carrier, medications, medical records, and identification and immunization tags

• Lighting accessories – flashlights, batteries, candles and matches

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

• Duct tape, scissors

• Multipurpose tool

• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies)

• Cell phone with chargers

• Family and emergency contact information

• Extra cash

• Emergency blanket

• Maps of the area

• Blankets or sleeping bags

For more information about disaster preparedness, go to the DeCA website (https://commissaries.com/our-agency/disaster-preparedness) for lists of resources.

