From April through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 11:23
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
ARE YOU PREPARED? Commissaries offer savings on emergency supplies
ARE YOU PREPARED? Commissaries offer savings on emergency supplies
