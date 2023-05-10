Oregon National Guard Armed Forces Day 2023

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | State Senator James I. Manning Jr. addresses attendees and reads the recently passed...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | State Senator James I. Manning Jr. addresses attendees and reads the recently passed state bill SCR 2, which recognizes and honors Oregon National Guard service members during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. –The Oregon National Guard participated in a ceremony recognizing Armed Forces Day to honor all military members on May 17, 2023, at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon.



The Armed Forces Day event included Government and military speakers and a howitzer salute by the Oregon Army National Guard's Bravo Battery, 2-218 Field Artillery Battalion. It concluded with an F-15 Eagle flyover conducted by the Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing.



In addition to honoring all military members, the event featured military equipment static displays from various units provided by the Oregon National Guard. As well as "Oregon's Own" 234th Army Band playing diverse patriotic music and other selections.



Oregon Army National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gregory T. Day spoke and presided over the ceremony.



"It had been years since we were able to host an Armed Forces Day event," said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. "We were excited about being able to finally get back to honoring our military service members and fellow veterans with this public event at our state capital."



During the event, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek spoke, and State Senator James I. Manning Jr. read the recently passed state bill SCR 2, which recognized and honored service members of the Oregon National Guard.



Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. The holiday was officially designated in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.



-30-